Europe's Steepest Open-Air Railway Is A Thrilling Journey With Breathtaking Alpine Views
Have you ever been on a roller coaster and wished the experience lasted longer and moved more slowly, so you could take everything in? Well, that's precisely what you'll get when you ride the fire-engine-red cable car called Gelmerbahn (or Gelmer Funicular) located in Switzerland's Haslital Valley. The railway was built in 1926 as a means to transport building materials and workers who were constructing the Gelmersee Dam. However, it was opened for recreational use in 2001. Since then, it has attracted visitors from around the world — and is a uniquely thrilling journey you should experience for yourself.
The historic railway, which can accommodate 24 passengers, ascends from the base station to a height of over 6,100 feet, trundling its way backwards up Grimsel Pass for a total of 12 minutes. With a gradient of up to 106%, the Gelmerbahn also has the distinction of being Europe's steepest open-air funicular. Enjoy the panorama of snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and rolling hills around you as you make the steep ascent.
While the ride certainly doesn't reach the high speeds of a proper roller coaster, you won't be taking a nap on it either. The Gelmberbahn travels at roughly 4.5 mph — which, considering the degree of the incline, will still be pretty exhilarating. Note that the experience can be scary for some, considering that there's no roof on the cable car and the sides aren't fully enclosed. There are also no seatbelts and just a bar that locks over your legs. Due to the track's steepness and the speed of the ride, this activity might not be suitable for everyone. The base of the Gelmerbahn can only be reached via stairs and, therefore, isn't universally accessible.
How to make the most of your experience on the Gelmerbahn
While the ride on the Gelmerbahn itself is spectacular, there's also more to do once you reach the top, like taking in the natural beauty of the sparkling Gelmersee Lake. You can also head out on a moderately easy, mostly flat hike around the reservoir. The walk will take around two hours and you should bring your camera to capture the most postcard-worthy view of the lake on the way. Another trekking option is to take the funicular up the mountain and then hike from the top all the way down to Handegg (also known as Handeck), the small village where the Gelmerbahn cable car base station is located. This hike is challenging, and the descent can take around 90 minutes. Because of this, it's best to do it in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the full noon sun on hot days.
The Gelmerbahn is open throughout the summer and fall, typically from the beginning of June until mid-October (but check their website before your visit for exact dates). A round-trip adult ticket costs about $45, while a one-way ticket is half the price. Tickets can be purchased on-site, at the Gelmerbahn base station or online. According to previous visitors, you must arrive at the waiting point at least 15 minutes before your scheduled departure time or you will lose your ticket (which is non-refundable). Generally speaking, punctuality is extremely important to the Swiss, and being late is one of those common mistakes to avoid on a trip to Switzerland.
Planning your trip to Switzerland and the Gelmerbahn
If you're visiting Switzerland from the U.S., you'll likely be flying into the international airports of Zürich, Bern, or Geneva. Bern is the closest to the Gelmerbahn at 62 miles away. There are direct flights to Zürich from many major U.S. cities (like Washington, D.C., Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles) and to Geneva from New York and Washington, D.C. To get the most out of your experience on the Gelmerbahn, you may want to stay in the area a day or two to relax and enjoy the view. For maximum convenience, you can stay near the base station in Handegg. You'll have a cozy stay at the elegant, aesthetically pleasing Historisches Alpinhotel Grimsel Hospiz or at the modern and sleek Hotel Handeck. You'll also find more accommodation options in the nearby municipalities of Innertkirchen (which is only 17 minutes north of the Gelmerbahn) or Meiringen (25 minutes north).
If you would like to explore more of Switzerland's hiking trails, head to the UNESCO Biosphere Entlebuch, which is about an hour's drive from the Gelmerbahn station. This family-friendly destination with stunning mountain views is Switzerland's first biosphere reserve and offers a wide variety of trails through moorlands, mountains, and more. If you are looking for more ways to get your blood pumping after riding the Gelmerbahn, you can also visit the Peak Walk by Tissot, a suspension bridge between snow-capped peaks in the alpine wonderland of Glacier 3000. The bridge is about two and a half hours west of the Gelmerbahn in the dramatic Les Diablerets mountains.