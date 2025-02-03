Europe's Steepest Open-Air Railway Is A Thrilling Journey With Breathtaking Alpine Views

Have you ever been on a roller coaster and wished the experience lasted longer and moved more slowly, so you could take everything in? Well, that's precisely what you'll get when you ride the fire-engine-red cable car called Gelmerbahn (or Gelmer Funicular) located in Switzerland's Haslital Valley. The railway was built in 1926 as a means to transport building materials and workers who were constructing the Gelmersee Dam. However, it was opened for recreational use in 2001. Since then, it has attracted visitors from around the world — and is a uniquely thrilling journey you should experience for yourself.

The historic railway, which can accommodate 24 passengers, ascends from the base station to a height of over 6,100 feet, trundling its way backwards up Grimsel Pass for a total of 12 minutes. With a gradient of up to 106%, the Gelmerbahn also has the distinction of being Europe's steepest open-air funicular. Enjoy the panorama of snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and rolling hills around you as you make the steep ascent.

While the ride certainly doesn't reach the high speeds of a proper roller coaster, you won't be taking a nap on it either. The Gelmberbahn travels at roughly 4.5 mph — which, considering the degree of the incline, will still be pretty exhilarating. Note that the experience can be scary for some, considering that there's no roof on the cable car and the sides aren't fully enclosed. There are also no seatbelts and just a bar that locks over your legs. Due to the track's steepness and the speed of the ride, this activity might not be suitable for everyone. The base of the Gelmerbahn can only be reached via stairs and, therefore, isn't universally accessible.