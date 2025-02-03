Pennsylvania's Gorgeous Poconos Mountains Hides An Artsy Little Lake Town With Wineries And Antiques

The allure of Lake Wallenpaupack is undeniable. Located just a stone's throw from downtown Hawley, the lake gives you several ways to enjoy the rolling landscape. You'll have quick access to fishing at the Mangan Cove Fishing Pier, an easy way to get in the water at the Lake Wallenpaupack Public Boat Ramp, and the Palmyra Township Public Beach is found just a few minutes away from Main Avenue. However, the lake runs for 13 miles and features 52 miles of shoreline, so it's worth venturing further south to see the best it has to offer.

Hikers should pencil in some time for the Lake Wallenpaupack Trail. Running 2.6 miles along the shores near Wilsonville, it's an excellent way to enjoy the lake. If you prefer to get on the water, you can snag a boat rental or sign up for a tour with Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals. Venture to the southernmost tip of Lake Wallenpaupack, and you'll find the Lacawac Sanctuary. With over 9 miles of trails that meander through the woods, it's an excellent spot to learn more about the native flora and fauna.

Once you're ready to head back into town, be sure to stop by the Hawley Silk Mill. This must-see destination was one of the first large-scale silk factories in Northern Pennsylvania, but it's been transformed into an impressive hub for art galleries, restaurants, and other entertainment venues.