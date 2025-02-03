Pennsylvania's Gorgeous Poconos Mountains Hides An Artsy Little Lake Town With Wineries And Antiques
The Pocono Mountains are the crown jewel of Pennsylvania, with natural beauty everywhere you look. From being home to the state's tallest waterfall to the striking fall foliage and seasonal festivals, the Poconos never seem to disappoint. One of the best towns to use as a central hub for your Poconos adventure is Hawley; located on the northern tip of Lake Wallenpaupack, it provides a wealth of amenities for its visitors. Getting there can be tricky as it's quite far from major airports (it's about a two-hour drive from either New York City or Philadelphia), but once you've arrived, it's easy to unwind by spending a few days surrounded by the wilderness.
Beyond providing quick access to the water and the mountains, downtown Hawley features plenty of specialty shops and antique stores. So if you're not interested in venturing deep into the woods or paddling out onto Lake Wallenpaupack, you can fill your days by perusing the eclectic shelves of its many local establishments. Better yet, a few popular wineries are located just a short drive from Hawley, giving you a romantic way to spend some time relaxing in and around the Poconos.
Get outdoors with Lake Wallenpaupack
The allure of Lake Wallenpaupack is undeniable. Located just a stone's throw from downtown Hawley, the lake gives you several ways to enjoy the rolling landscape. You'll have quick access to fishing at the Mangan Cove Fishing Pier, an easy way to get in the water at the Lake Wallenpaupack Public Boat Ramp, and the Palmyra Township Public Beach is found just a few minutes away from Main Avenue. However, the lake runs for 13 miles and features 52 miles of shoreline, so it's worth venturing further south to see the best it has to offer.
Hikers should pencil in some time for the Lake Wallenpaupack Trail. Running 2.6 miles along the shores near Wilsonville, it's an excellent way to enjoy the lake. If you prefer to get on the water, you can snag a boat rental or sign up for a tour with Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals. Venture to the southernmost tip of Lake Wallenpaupack, and you'll find the Lacawac Sanctuary. With over 9 miles of trails that meander through the woods, it's an excellent spot to learn more about the native flora and fauna.
Once you're ready to head back into town, be sure to stop by the Hawley Silk Mill. This must-see destination was one of the first large-scale silk factories in Northern Pennsylvania, but it's been transformed into an impressive hub for art galleries, restaurants, and other entertainment venues.
Hawley is home to innovative restaurants, lovely wineries, and more
Hawley isn't just great for outdoor adventures — it's also an excellent spot to unwind with some shopping and fine dining. The first stop on your list should be the aforementioned Hawley Silk Mill, as this is where you'll find Art on the Edge, Yarn Over the Falls, and Uplift Practical Luxuries. The first two are wonderful art shops, while the latter sells premium bath and body products from around the world. Nearby is the elegant restaurant, Glass — stop in to enjoy waterfall views and a delicious meal if you've worked up an appetite.
Downtown Hawley is also great for antiquing. Within just a few blocks, you'll find more than five antique shops, including the popular Time Machine Antiques. The walls of this storefront are lined with vintage signs, delicate plateware, and all sorts of collectible knickknacks. East of downtown is Hawley Antique Exchange, a multi-dealer antique mall that spans 8,000 square feet.
Though Hawley doesn't offer anything quite like the award-winning Frank Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, the region is home to plenty of delicious wine offerings. Northeast of town is the rustic Three Hammers Winery, which features an exceptional selection of small-batch wines. The 15-acre winery provides an excellent backdrop for your tastings, allowing you to get out and explore a nature trail or kick back in an Adirondack chair with a glass of vino in your hand. Even better, you can preorder a cheese box from the Milford Wine & Cheese Co. and enjoy cheeses, meats, crackers, and jam during your visit.