New Hampshire's 'Most Accessible And Affordable Skiing' Is Found At An Underrated Four Season Resort
With ski season in full swing, New Hampshire, known as the safest state in the U.S., should be the next place you visit. Avid winter sports lovers should head to Gunstock Mountain Resort. Per the resort's blog, it offers some of the "most accessible and affordable skiing" in New Hampshire. It is less than a two-hour drive from Boston and the under-the-radar riverfront town of Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Gunstock Mountain Resort sits on 227 acres with over 49 groomed trails for skiers to explore. While on the routes, skiers can take in the mystifying views of the snow-covered Lake Winnipesaukee and the White Mountains. The resort also offers family-friendly events like snow tubing and night terrain parks. Ski lifts and tubing are open from the beginning of December through the first week in April. Although prices vary depending on when you go, weekday lift tickets start at $75 for adults ages 18 to 29, $94 for those between 30 and 59, and $65 for children and adults 60 to 69 at the time of this writing. Kids under 5 years old and seniors over 70 can enter for free. Season passes are also available on the resort's website. For adults 18 to 29 years old, nordic skiing prices begin at $185, while a midweek skiing pass is $425 and access to prime weekend slopes is $795.
During the summer, adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for adventure at the mountain resort on a zipline tour or mountain coaster. At the same time, those who prefer a more relaxed vacation can leisurely hike one of the many trails on the property.
Gunstock Mountain Resort's activities throughout the seasons
While Gunstock Mountain Resort is best known for its magnificent slopes and affordable lift prices, the New Hampshire area is open year-round with activities for the whole family. In the winter, snow activities such as skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing are all the rage. However, the summertime brings a serene lake spirit. In warmer weather, guests are welcome to camp, explore the adventure park, zipline, hike, go on a treetop adventure, and more.
The campground opens in the springtime and allows explorers to stay in the center of New Hampshire's Lake District. Campers can choose from over 250 campsites equipped with electricity and water hookups. Travelers looking for a "glamping" experience can opt to stay in a cabin over a campsite. These include a full-sized bunk and three single-bed bunks. Guests can reserve their campsite or cabin on the Gunstock Mountain Resort's website.
Dining at the Gunstock Mountain Resort
A long day of skiing calls for a nice, hardy meal to fill you up. Luckily, the Gunstock Mountain Resort has more than enough options for hungry guests. The Barrel Bar and Grill was originally a grab-and-go cafeteria, but it has since been transformed into a sit-down restaurant with a cocktail bar. The establishment has a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, and burgers for guests to indulge in. The Panorama Pub sits on the summit of Gunstock Mountain and has been expanded for more guests needing a refreshing hot or cold beverage while looking out at the towering peaks.
In Gunstock Mountain Resort's 1937 Historic Lodge, guests can choose from the Cobble Food Court, Powder Keg Pub and Restaurant, or the Pistol Pub. The Cobble food court is a self-serve cafeteria for those needing a quick meal. It has hot and cold stations featuring pizza, salad, and sandwiches. The Powder Keg Pub and Restaurant sits on the second level of the lodge and offers diners a place to sit down and have a beer with classic nachos and burgers. During the weekends, those wanting a more European-style après-ski experience can visit the Pistol Pub on the lodge's top floor. Continue your New Hampshire adventure at Sugar Hill, the state's "best-kept secret," with jaw-dropping beauty and tasty dining.