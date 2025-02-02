New Hampshire's 'Most Accessible And Affordable Skiing' Is Found At An Underrated Four Season Resort

With ski season in full swing, New Hampshire, known as the safest state in the U.S., should be the next place you visit. Avid winter sports lovers should head to Gunstock Mountain Resort. Per the resort's blog, it offers some of the "most accessible and affordable skiing" in New Hampshire. It is less than a two-hour drive from Boston and the under-the-radar riverfront town of Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Gunstock Mountain Resort sits on 227 acres with over 49 groomed trails for skiers to explore. While on the routes, skiers can take in the mystifying views of the snow-covered Lake Winnipesaukee and the White Mountains. The resort also offers family-friendly events like snow tubing and night terrain parks. Ski lifts and tubing are open from the beginning of December through the first week in April. Although prices vary depending on when you go, weekday lift tickets start at $75 for adults ages 18 to 29, $94 for those between 30 and 59, and $65 for children and adults 60 to 69 at the time of this writing. Kids under 5 years old and seniors over 70 can enter for free. Season passes are also available on the resort's website. For adults 18 to 29 years old, nordic skiing prices begin at $185, while a midweek skiing pass is $425 and access to prime weekend slopes is $795.

During the summer, adrenaline junkies can feed their appetite for adventure at the mountain resort on a zipline tour or mountain coaster. At the same time, those who prefer a more relaxed vacation can leisurely hike one of the many trails on the property.