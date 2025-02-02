Utah's Wildly Futuristic Off-Grid Resort Is A Luxe Desert Paradise Close To Seven National Parks
There are places you go to escape, and then there are places you go to that will completely blow your mind and transport you to a whole other planet. OutpostX is the latter. Tucked away deep into Utah's gorgeous desert lies a one-of-a-kind immersive retreat unlike anything else in the world. Located in a dried-up lakebed an hour and a half from Zion National Park, the cracked and sunbaked landscape genuinely looks like it could be straight out of the "Star Wars" universe. Amidst stunning untouched nature, the resort lies remote from the modern world, where distractions are stripped away and the only real choice visitors have is to immerse themselves fully in the experience.
OutpostX is a surreal, post-apocalyptic haven where silence is golden, the night sky is endless, and incredible adventure lies just outside your doorstep — but a swanky five-star destination it is not. Instead, according to its website, OutpostX aims to "reignite the imagination, to reconnect with your inner child, to re learn [sic] how to play, away from the BS of society." From the cave villas to the Kaan Lounge to the X-Spa, every single detail of the resort was meticulously designed to help guests release the stresses of the everyday grind and relax into a completely new world. This game-changing getaway has easily weaved its way to the tippy-top of our must-see-ASAP list.
Inside OutpostX: off the grid and out of this world
Designed on 240 acres by Travis Chambers, OutpostX opened in March of 2023. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Chambers dreamed up this otherworldly retreat while he was building sets for the film industry, saying, "I thought it would be really cool to build a film set that people could stay in overnight. I wanted to build movies that people could immerse themselves in ... and escape the city and modern life." And that's exactly what he did.
The immersion into OutpostX starts long before you even step foot onto the site. When you book your stay, you'll receive access to a special podcast that will set the stage for your stay with tales of the resort's lore and the characters that inhabit this universe, along with any other details you need to know about your trip. On site, the accommodations will blow your mind. Stay in a Zen Dome, a transparent bubble offering uninterrupted stargazing, or a Cave villa, a sculptured dwelling that's reminiscent of the homes on Tatooine. Room rates start at $320, but there's also a tent offering that is definitely more budget-friendly.
While the rooms are wild, OutpostX is so much more than just about where you sleep; the themed common areas are just as incredible. The X-Spa offers mud baths, cold plunges, and open-air saunas, while the Kaan Lounge offers sound baths and yoga classes for a wellness weekend. There's also a game room, climbing boulder, stargazing deck, and even a cantina for those looking for a little activity. The coolest thing, though, is probably the sand cruisers that come with each booking. Hop in one to explore the area and channel your inner Jedi.
Getting to OutpostX and the seven national parks nearby
OutpostX is truly off the grid, and getting there is just part of the adventure. First, fly into St. George Regional Airport in southern Utah, which is about an hour and a half driving distance, or add it as a pit stop on your Southwestern road trip from Las Vegas, which is only a little over 3 hours away.
Because OutpostX is surrounded by seven national parks, it's the ultimate base camp for outdoor lovers. Start with Utah's "Mighty 5" for some of the best sights you'll see across the entire country. Explore the towering sandstone cliffs of Zion National Park, the Canyonlands' dramatic desert landscapes, and "America's most unique park," Bryce Canyon, whose hoodoos look plucked straight out of a Dr. Seuss story. Last but not least, don't forget the Arches, Capitol Reef, the Great Basin, and, one of our personal favorites, Grand Staircase-Escalante. Whether you're into hiking, soaking up the scenery, or looking for a grand adventure in nature, Utah (and specifically OutpostX) is the perfect place to get lost in it all.