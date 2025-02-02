Utah's Wildly Futuristic Off-Grid Resort Is A Luxe Desert Paradise Close To Seven National Parks

Designed on 240 acres by Travis Chambers, OutpostX opened in March of 2023. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Chambers dreamed up this otherworldly retreat while he was building sets for the film industry, saying, "I thought it would be really cool to build a film set that people could stay in overnight. I wanted to build movies that people could immerse themselves in ... and escape the city and modern life." And that's exactly what he did.

The immersion into OutpostX starts long before you even step foot onto the site. When you book your stay, you'll receive access to a special podcast that will set the stage for your stay with tales of the resort's lore and the characters that inhabit this universe, along with any other details you need to know about your trip. On site, the accommodations will blow your mind. Stay in a Zen Dome, a transparent bubble offering uninterrupted stargazing, or a Cave villa, a sculptured dwelling that's reminiscent of the homes on Tatooine. Room rates start at $320, but there's also a tent offering that is definitely more budget-friendly.

While the rooms are wild, OutpostX is so much more than just about where you sleep; the themed common areas are just as incredible. The X-Spa offers mud baths, cold plunges, and open-air saunas, while the Kaan Lounge offers sound baths and yoga classes for a wellness weekend. There's also a game room, climbing boulder, stargazing deck, and even a cantina for those looking for a little activity. The coolest thing, though, is probably the sand cruisers that come with each booking. Hop in one to explore the area and channel your inner Jedi.