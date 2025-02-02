America's Number-One Golf Course Is A Timeless East Coast Masterpiece With World-Ranked Fairways

From the understated entrance at the end of a dead-end road to the modestly sized clubhouse, the focus is on the golf at Pine Valley, and the beauty is in the club's simplicity. Players walk away raving about the near-perfect conditions on the greens and fairways and the uniqueness of each hole's design along the journey. They lament the difficulty of the bunkering and praise the stunning visuals throughout the course.

Golfers have difficulty picking out a favorite hole at the course, but the par-four second hole is popular for its unique putting surface that requires precision on the approach. "The best players can hit a driving iron to the end of the fairway these days," said one user in the Golf Club Atlas forums. Other users highlighted holes four and 13, praising four for its strategy and 13 for its great, simple design.

Most people will never get the chance to play at Pine Valley, unfortunately. Playing at the exclusive club is all about knowing or connecting with a member who will allow you access to the course and a day you'll likely never forget. If you do get in, though, know that there's lodging and accommodations on the property for the luckiest guests to enhance their experience. It's that magical mix of tranquil beauty on the course and the extra touches throughout the property that showcase Pine Valley Golf Club's mystique and make it the highest-ranked course in America. For more New Jersey golf destinations, check out the highly exclusive Bayonne club that has its own marina.