Hidden On Miami's Coast Is A Spectacular Florida Beach Park With Unrivaled City Skyline Views

While in Miami, before heading to the clubs and experiencing one of America's best cities for nightlife, many spend the day at scenic beaches, like Virginia Key, to soak up the sunshine along the coast. One hidden gem beach that has awe-inspiring views of Miami's incredible skyline is Hobie Beach. It's only a 15-minute drive from the famous Bayside Marketplace, an open-air mall providing waterfront dining, shops, and entertainment.

At Hobie, there are postcard views of the South Florida city's downtown, where you can watch the high-rises illuminate the sky as the sun sets. The area has remarkable cityscapes because the shoreline sits along Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Miami to the islands of Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. From sun up to sun down, the views are so magnificent, you'll feel like you're on a fictional movie set. After all, they call it the Magic City for a reason.

The coastal shoreline is so much more than its beautiful scenery. It's also a dog-friendly beach that has received multiple four- and five-bone reviews on Bring Fido, so you'll never have to worry about leaving your furry friend home to enjoy a day on the water. One activity in particular that makes Hobie Beach so popular is windsurfing. The Miami Watersports: Sailing Center is along the way, so you can rent your equipment and start sailing. Then, cross the causeway to get an elite Instagram-worthy shot of the skyline as the sun goes down.