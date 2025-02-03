An Underrated Georgia Island Boasts Serene Breathtaking Beaches And A Unique Selection Of Shops
Typically, when talking about Georgia destinations, most of the action happens in the center of the state, from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to Peachtree City in the south. However, Georgia's coastline is also worth visiting, even though it may not have miles of sandy beaches and resorts like its neighbor to the south, Florida. Instead, Georgia is home to various barrier islands, each with a unique topography and a list of things to do. One such place is St. Simons Island, which is next to Georgia's gateway to the Golden Isles, aka Brunswick.
If you haven't been to Georgia's Golden Isles yet, you're in for a spectacular treat. Not only are the islands rich with history and nature, but they're also perfect for a quiet weekend getaway. So, pack your swimsuit and hiking shoes, and let's take a tour of St. Simons Island. With its own set of beaches, green spaces, and shopping areas, this island is the perfect escape for individuals, couples, and families.
What to know about St. Simons Island, Georgia
Officially, the Golden Isles consist of St. Simons, Little St. Simons, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Fortunately, when you visit St. Simons, you can hit the first three because they're all so close to each other. St. Simons is the largest of the group and the second-largest of all of Georgia's barrier islands. It's also the most developed, although almost all of the island's infrastructure is near the southern tip. You can drive across the bridge to Sea Island, but you'll have to take a ferry to Little St. Simons, which doesn't have any roads.
St. Simons' history dates back to the Spanish colonial period during the 1600s. During this time, the Spanish set up two missions on the island, but they were abandoned in 1684 after pirate attacks. The English then set up shop in 1736. That year, General James Oglethorpe (who helped found Georgia's oldest city, Savannah) established Fort Frederica to protect the crown's claim. Remnants of the fort are still standing today as a national monument inside Frederica Park.
For much of the island's history, it served as an agricultural hub. Plantations were set up on the island, but after the Civil War, they were largely abandoned. Between the war and the early 1900s, the island was sparsely populated. Then, in 1924, a bridge was built between St. Simons and the mainland, allowing it to become developed and turn into the resort beach town it is today.
Planning your trip to St. Simons Island
The best way to reach St. Simons is to fly into Atlanta. From there, you can either fly to Brunswick or rent a car and drive the 4.5 hours to the island. Once you cross the Causeway Bridge, you're in the heart of St. Simons. There are numerous hotels and resorts on the southern tip, including the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on the water's edge. Or, if you prefer to stay among nature, you can take the ferry to Little St. Simons and stay at the Lodge on Little St. Simons. However, that means you'll have to take the ferry back and forth each night.
For beach access, the best spot is East Beach, which offers gorgeous white sands and tranquil ocean breezes. If you get tired of East Beach, you can go up to Sea Island Beach. If you really want to connect to nature (and don't want to stay on Little St. Simons), you can explore the north side of St. Simons or head up to Sapelo, a barrier island with beaches rivaling Australia's. It's about a 90-minute drive.
Finally, when it comes to dining, almost all the restaurants on the island will be along Frederica Rd. Some highlights include Southern Soul Barbecue (some of the best BBQ in the state), Gnat's Landing (a chill seafood restaurant), and Halyards, which has a mix of different dishes and is also in the Shops at Sea Island (although you're still on St. Simons), which has boutiques, eateries, and even a cinema. With so much to do in St. Simons, it's hard to fit it all into a weekend trip, so you'll have to come back again and again.