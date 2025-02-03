An Underrated Georgia Island Boasts Serene Breathtaking Beaches And A Unique Selection Of Shops

The best way to reach St. Simons is to fly into Atlanta. From there, you can either fly to Brunswick or rent a car and drive the 4.5 hours to the island. Once you cross the Causeway Bridge, you're in the heart of St. Simons. There are numerous hotels and resorts on the southern tip, including the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on the water's edge. Or, if you prefer to stay among nature, you can take the ferry to Little St. Simons and stay at the Lodge on Little St. Simons. However, that means you'll have to take the ferry back and forth each night.

For beach access, the best spot is East Beach, which offers gorgeous white sands and tranquil ocean breezes. If you get tired of East Beach, you can go up to Sea Island Beach. If you really want to connect to nature (and don't want to stay on Little St. Simons), you can explore the north side of St. Simons or head up to Sapelo, a barrier island with beaches rivaling Australia's. It's about a 90-minute drive.

Finally, when it comes to dining, almost all the restaurants on the island will be along Frederica Rd. Some highlights include Southern Soul Barbecue (some of the best BBQ in the state), Gnat's Landing (a chill seafood restaurant), and Halyards, which has a mix of different dishes and is also in the Shops at Sea Island (although you're still on St. Simons), which has boutiques, eateries, and even a cinema. With so much to do in St. Simons, it's hard to fit it all into a weekend trip, so you'll have to come back again and again.