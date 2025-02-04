America's 'Largest And Best-Preserved Anthracite Mining' Town Offers Timeless Charm In Pennsylvania

There are plenty of old and abandoned mining towns in the United States, such as Kennecott, the overlooked Alaskan ghost town turned National Historic Landmark. However, none are quite as large or as well maintained as Eckley Miners' Village. Mainly Museums describes it as the "largest and best-preserved anthracite mining community," and for good reason. Many of the buildings from the mining era are still standing, and most of the town hasn't changed since its active days, making the whole area a living museum. Eckley Miners' Village still has many classic town features, including old houses, a general store, and a doctor's office.

A bit of ambiguity surrounds Eckley Miners' Village, especially when trying to determine if it is still a town or not. People do live in Eckley, but they have to rent their homes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, and it is mostly the descendants of those who once lived and mined in the town.

The Eckley Miners' Village Museum is generally open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, during the off-season, primarily in winter, it is only open on Saturdays and Sundays, though it still runs the same hours. Besides seeing the museum and enjoying tours of the town, visitors can attend events throughout the year, including talks about the food historically eaten in the area and lectures focused on the mining industry and the history as a whole.