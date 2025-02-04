See The Highest And Lowest Points In The Continental US From A Spectacular Death Valley Trail

If you want to explore surreal Mars-like landscapes, then head to California's Death Valley National Park and the wider Southwest. At 3.4 million acres, Death Valley is the largest national park in the contiguous United States. It is also the largest wilderness in the lower 48, with some 93% of the park's enormous landscape classified as such. Despite that, there are roughly one thousand miles of paved and dirt roads for the hardy explorer to navigate — and we really mean hardy, because Death Valley can be one of the most inhospitable places not only in the United States but the world.

One of the best hikes is the trail to Telescope Peak, the highest point in Death Valley. From here, hikers can stand thousands of feet above the lowest point of the North American continent and look out across the spectacularly harsh landscape. The park is a land of extremes, where salt flats stretch for miles under a punishing sun, volcanic craters cut deep into the earth, and strange moving rocks leave mysterious trails in the cracked desert floor. If you've been to Zabriskie Point and other scenic vistas in Death Valley, then consider a hike to Telescope Peak.

For national and international visitors, most trips to Death Valley begin at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, about two hours' drive from the park. We recommend you drop by one of the many car rental desks by the airport and pick up something with four wheel drive, as Death Valley hiking trips will take you off-piste along unforgiving dirt roads.