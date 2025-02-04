One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Timeless Los Angeles Beauty With 'Old Hollywood' Luxury

Opening its doors in 1946, Hotel Bel-Air is steeped in Hollywood history. During the Golden Age of Tinseltown, it was graced by luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, and Marilyn Monroe. The latter, who stayed at the hotel on multiple occasions, famously posed for some of her final photographs in a shoot known as "The Last Sitting" in suite 261 and bungalow 296. While the Los Angeles haven has hosted everyone from fashion designers to "Friends" cast members in more recent years, it's impossible not to hear the echoes of bygone eras when stepping into its grand embrace.

Sitting on 12 acres of luscious gardens lined with tropical trees and manicured hedges, it's impossible to not get swept away in the hotel's fairytale surroundings. Tip-toeing across the charming footbridge with the faint sound of fountains in the distance, you'll get the feeling you're "not in Kansas anymore." As if it weren't enchanting enough, a small pond with swans gliding across its sparkling waters will beckon you further into its storybook setting.

Even with its secluded location, Hotel Bel-Air is in close proximity to plenty of attractions, including some of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, like watching a live taping. To explore another gorgeous estate, head to Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. Dating back to 1927, the opulent manor is rich with both LA and film history, and surrounded by peaceful gardens with stunning city views. Open year-round, the grounds are free to tour, while the mansion is open for self-guided tours on select dates with a $10 admission fee.