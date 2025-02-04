One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Timeless Los Angeles Beauty With 'Old Hollywood' Luxury
Gleaming with opulent, castle-like edifices like the legendary Chateau Marmont and glam hotels like The Hotel Roosevelt, which is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe, Los Angeles is full of luxurious places to stay. Many of these iconic hotels date back decades and are brimming with Old Hollywood history. Conjuring images of drop-top sports cars cruising under palm trees down mansion-lined streets, it's no surprise that a posh neighborhood like Bel Air has a historic luxury hotel of its very own.
Tucked into an oasis of lush gardens and palm trees about a mile above Sunset Boulevard, Hotel Bel-Air is a timeless Hollywood hideaway in the heart of one of LA's swankiest suburbs. Voted one of the "World's 50 Best Hotels," its illustrious reputation is marked by paradise-like surroundings, celebrity guests (making it one of the best celebrity hotspots to visit if you want to see stars), and a deep-rooted connection to Hollywood's Golden Age. Whether you're able to treat yourself to a five-star suite or are looking for a legendary hotel bar and lounge for a sophisticated sip, Hotel Bel-Air is a must-visit in the City of Angels.
A fairytale oasis enchanted with Old Hollywood history
Opening its doors in 1946, Hotel Bel-Air is steeped in Hollywood history. During the Golden Age of Tinseltown, it was graced by luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, and Marilyn Monroe. The latter, who stayed at the hotel on multiple occasions, famously posed for some of her final photographs in a shoot known as "The Last Sitting" in suite 261 and bungalow 296. While the Los Angeles haven has hosted everyone from fashion designers to "Friends" cast members in more recent years, it's impossible not to hear the echoes of bygone eras when stepping into its grand embrace.
Sitting on 12 acres of luscious gardens lined with tropical trees and manicured hedges, it's impossible to not get swept away in the hotel's fairytale surroundings. Tip-toeing across the charming footbridge with the faint sound of fountains in the distance, you'll get the feeling you're "not in Kansas anymore." As if it weren't enchanting enough, a small pond with swans gliding across its sparkling waters will beckon you further into its storybook setting.
Even with its secluded location, Hotel Bel-Air is in close proximity to plenty of attractions, including some of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles, like watching a live taping. To explore another gorgeous estate, head to Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. Dating back to 1927, the opulent manor is rich with both LA and film history, and surrounded by peaceful gardens with stunning city views. Open year-round, the grounds are free to tour, while the mansion is open for self-guided tours on select dates with a $10 admission fee.
Live it up like a movie star at Hotel Bel-Air
Staying at Hotel Bel-Air is no ordinary affair. Even its most modest rooms ooze with Old Hollywood glamour and contemporary elegance, some featuring garden views and private patios. If you're springing for a suite, you'll have an array of luxurious options to choose from. For a serene stay with an idyllic view of Swan Lake, book the aptly named Swan Lake Suite, which happened to be a favorite of Golden Age guests Gene Kelly and Cary Grant. If you really want to live it up like Hollywood royalty, indulge in the Grace Kelly Suite. Named after Academy Award-winning movie star and real-life princess Grace Kelly, the opulent suite features a large living room with glamorous white decor and a private patio with a Jacuzzi.
Beyond its rooms, Hotel Bel-Air boasts plenty of beautiful spaces to luxuriate in. Soak up the California sun at one of the most opulent pools in LA, where you can order poolside dishes and drinks between refreshing dips. Adorned with black and white portraits of Hollywood legends and a gorgeous grand piano, the Bar & Lounge is the perfect place to sip specialty cocktails in style. For dinner, head to The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air, serving delicious dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and all-around elegant vibes. You don't have to be a movie star to experience the beauty and luxury of LA's most exclusive neighborhood; you just need to check into Hotel Bel-Air.