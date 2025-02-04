A Chic And Historic North Carolina Mountaintop Resort Is 'One Of America's Most Beloved Destinations'

Life can be stressful and at times the need to escape and get away can be overwhelming. During those times when you want to travel somewhere far away from everything at home and go to a dream-like place for a relaxing holiday, it's not always easy to find the exact getaway you need. However, when it comes to discovering the things that make North Carolina an ideal destination, you won't have to look far, as the Tar Heel State is known for its underrated mountain resorts. Surrounded by natural beauty, while offering a blend of rich history and luxury in every corner, The Omni Grove Park Inn is one such property that will probably do the trick.

Nestled on a mountain top overlooking Asheville, its location gives it a unique edge and breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its century old historic roots, award-winning spa, and exceptional dining options, it has gained a reputation as a gateway to this exceptional, thriving East Coast destination for travelers seeking that extra bit of relaxation, indulgence, and a charm that leaves them mesmerized. Read on to explore what makes The Omni Grove Park Inn so special, so you can plan the perfect time for your getaway.