A Chic And Historic North Carolina Mountaintop Resort Is 'One Of America's Most Beloved Destinations'
Life can be stressful and at times the need to escape and get away can be overwhelming. During those times when you want to travel somewhere far away from everything at home and go to a dream-like place for a relaxing holiday, it's not always easy to find the exact getaway you need. However, when it comes to discovering the things that make North Carolina an ideal destination, you won't have to look far, as the Tar Heel State is known for its underrated mountain resorts. Surrounded by natural beauty, while offering a blend of rich history and luxury in every corner, The Omni Grove Park Inn is one such property that will probably do the trick.
Nestled on a mountain top overlooking Asheville, its location gives it a unique edge and breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its century old historic roots, award-winning spa, and exceptional dining options, it has gained a reputation as a gateway to this exceptional, thriving East Coast destination for travelers seeking that extra bit of relaxation, indulgence, and a charm that leaves them mesmerized. Read on to explore what makes The Omni Grove Park Inn so special, so you can plan the perfect time for your getaway.
The rich history and timeless charm of The Omni Grove Park Inn
"After a long mountain walk one evening, at the sunset hour, scarcely more than a year ago, I sat down here to rest, and while almost entranced by the panorama of these encircling mountains and a restful outlook upon green fields, the dreams of an old-time inn came to me." These were the words of Edwin Wiley Grove in 1913 at the opening banquet of The Omni Grove Park Inn. With his son-in-law Fred Seeley as the designer, they had created a retreat where guests could breath fresh, crisp, mountain air whilst enjoying the scenic views around them.
Constructed using granite from the surrounding mountains, the inn boasts and reflects a sense of harmony that envelopes its visitors. From its signature arts and crafts-style decor, grand fireplaces, and elegant custom furnishings, walking through the resort feels like stepping back to a time of beautifully preserved elegance. Over the years it has attracted famous figures, from presidents to celebrities, and has captivated travelers seeking relaxation and inspiration.
The entire resort is covered in waterfalls, trees, and streams, but the surrounding areas are just as fascinating, with hiking trails through the forests and breathtaking scenes from the mountaintops.
Discover The Omni Grove Park Inn's sanctuary of relaxation, activities, and adventures
Savor the serenity at The Omni Grove Park Inn's spa, a popular choice among visitors from all over the world. Truly one of a kind, the spa is nestled underground and built into the side of the mountain. Over 40,000-square-feet of pure heaven, where you can unwind with a full-body massage, relax in the mineral pools, or swim while enjoying underwater music. The stunning rock formations and natural light shining through, make it the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate.
After some well-deserved pampering, you will be spoilt for choice with the resort's dining options. Whether it's a delicious steak and seafood meal at the Sunset Terrace with spectacular views of the mountains, or the regionally inspired food and a taste of local ingredients at Edison, the experience will speak for itself.
For sports lovers, the resort has an activities complex with indoor tennis courts and a historic golf course that has been played on by PGA star Bobby Jones and even former U.S. President Barack Obama. But that's not all — a short walk away is one of Asheville's hidden gems, Grovewood Village, filled with interesting arts and crafts stories and the city center has several art galleries, performing arts venues, and artsy neighborhoods. Guests also aren't too far from the region's other exceptional artsy destinations. So, whether you enjoy a drink in the summer evenings on the sunset terrace, cozy up with a good read by the roaring fireplaces in the winter, or explore the natural beauty of the area, The Omni Grove Park Inn is a relaxing getaway suitable all year-round.