Situated Between Fort Lauderdale And Boca Raton Is A Chic Town Called 'Florida's Beach Diving Capital'

Florida's southeast coast and the Florida Keys are home to some of the only living coral reefs in the continental United States. But unlike other areas, such as the boat snorkeling around John Pennekamp State Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is known for its beach diving. It's a considerable savings and convenience — no booking expensive boat trips, and you're able to go diving whenever and as often as you like. The town's reef lies just 100 yards off the beach.

For the best beach diving, head to the public access at the end of Datura Avenue, just a block south of the town's pier at the end of Commercial Boulevard. It's the official start of the city's Shipwreck Snorkel Trail. The reef lies in two lines: one between about 425 and 700 feet offshore in 12 feet of water and the second starting about 1,150 feet off in about 20 feet. Be sure to tow a floating dive flag during your outing — it's a necessary safety precaution to ensure boaters know your presence. Swim buoys mark the first reef line, where you'll see replica cannons, ballast, and an anchor. Common wildlife spotted on the reef includes spiny lobster, moray eels, turtles, rays, nurse sharks, sea fans, sponges, and colorful, protected corals. In addition to sightseeing, the reefs are popular spots for lobstering and spearfishing.

Beach dives aren't the only choices in the area, however. The coast is dotted with patch reefs and wrecks worth checking out. The town's next popular spot is the wreck of the SS Copenhagen, a British steamship that sank in 1900. It's in only 25 feet of water, making it a fantastic spot for freediving or scuba diving. The town estimates that more than 10,000 divers visit the wreck each year. It lies immediately off the Sea Watch Restaurant, but it's a long swim — three-quarters of a mile — so it requires a boat ride for everyone but the best swimmers. The site is an underwater archeological preserve, and a detailed site map is available online to help you navigate the different parts of the ship.