Situated Between Fort Lauderdale And Boca Raton Is A Chic Town Called 'Florida's Beach Diving Capital'
Southeast Florida sometimes gets a bad rap from folks looking for beautiful experiences on the water. It's an area more well-known for its nightlife hotspots, crowded highways, and America's rudest city. But secret spots and attractions you never knew to look for abound in this vibrant area. Locals know plenty of quiet oases to escape the hustle and bustle, from kayaking through Oleta River State Park to road trips through the wild Everglades.
Even tucked close to the cities are little towns with different vibes that welcome visitors to relax and engage in outdoor activities, like diving on beautiful coral reefs. One hidden gem is a laid-back town with excellent beach diving and snorkeling: Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Located seven miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, this community lies on the barrier island along Highway A1A between Lauderdale Beach and Pompano Beach.
This coast of Florida is dotted with coral reefs, living communities of marine wildlife fed by the warm and nutrient-rich waters of the Gulf Stream. But many of Florida's reefs lie a few miles offshore, making organized boat tours necessary. Visit Florida lists Lauderdale-By-The-Sea as "Florida's Beach Diving Capital" due to its reef's proximity to shore. The convenient access, easy dives, and excellent conditions for beginners make the town the perfect place to head if you want to spend a day below the waves. And if you're entirely new to the sport, several snorkeling tours and dive shops in the area will set you up and take you under.
Leave only bubbles in Florida's beachy diving town
Florida's southeast coast and the Florida Keys are home to some of the only living coral reefs in the continental United States. But unlike other areas, such as the boat snorkeling around John Pennekamp State Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is known for its beach diving. It's a considerable savings and convenience — no booking expensive boat trips, and you're able to go diving whenever and as often as you like. The town's reef lies just 100 yards off the beach.
For the best beach diving, head to the public access at the end of Datura Avenue, just a block south of the town's pier at the end of Commercial Boulevard. It's the official start of the city's Shipwreck Snorkel Trail. The reef lies in two lines: one between about 425 and 700 feet offshore in 12 feet of water and the second starting about 1,150 feet off in about 20 feet. Be sure to tow a floating dive flag during your outing — it's a necessary safety precaution to ensure boaters know your presence. Swim buoys mark the first reef line, where you'll see replica cannons, ballast, and an anchor. Common wildlife spotted on the reef includes spiny lobster, moray eels, turtles, rays, nurse sharks, sea fans, sponges, and colorful, protected corals. In addition to sightseeing, the reefs are popular spots for lobstering and spearfishing.
Beach dives aren't the only choices in the area, however. The coast is dotted with patch reefs and wrecks worth checking out. The town's next popular spot is the wreck of the SS Copenhagen, a British steamship that sank in 1900. It's in only 25 feet of water, making it a fantastic spot for freediving or scuba diving. The town estimates that more than 10,000 divers visit the wreck each year. It lies immediately off the Sea Watch Restaurant, but it's a long swim — three-quarters of a mile — so it requires a boat ride for everyone but the best swimmers. The site is an underwater archeological preserve, and a detailed site map is available online to help you navigate the different parts of the ship.
Exploring above the waves in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
The best time to head below the surface is when the surf is calm, and the water is warm. Luckily, this combination is more common than you might think. While stiff east winds or distant storms can sometimes churn up ride-worthy surf, it is calmer more often than it isn't. Summers are calmer than winters. Water temperatures range from the high 70s in the winter to 85 degrees in the summer. The best beach days are in April, May, October, and November — but it's not bad any time of year if the wind is calm and the sun is shining. If the surf is too rough for a beach dive, several local dive shops offer boat trips to the deeper water away from the beach.
If the wind is up or your nitrogen level requires a surface interval, there are few better places to be than in stylish and fun Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Beach resorts line Highway A1A, and there are many food and shopping choices. Compared to other parts of the region, it has a more laid-back beach town vibe — less party and more relaxation. The Aruba Beach Cafe, right at the base of the fishing pier, is a popular spot to begin touring the town.
Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is a part of the Fort Lauderdale-Miami metro area, and transport links, ride shares, and airport options are plentiful. The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is only half an hour away by car, and the Miami and Palm Beach International Airports are viable options, too. For even more diving fun, consider extending your trip south to the Florida Keys, where each island hosts a range of reef tour options.