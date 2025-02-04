One Of The American South's Most Underrated Towns Has Stunning Mountain Views And A Huge Canyon

The area in Northern Alabama just south of the Tennessee border and west of the Georgia border is really something to behold. Here, one can find simply gorgeous locations like the mini-version of the Smoky Mountains at Buck's Pocket State Park or the much photographed Neversink Pit in Fackler, Alabama. This corner of the state has another standout worth seeing. About an hour south of Chattanooga or an easy 2-hour drive from the Atlanta airport is Fort Payne, Alabama. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains, Fort Payne was once known as the "Sock Capital of the World" but is now a true hidden gem that provides easy access to some of the Southeast's most sublime landscapes. A trip there during fall as the leaves are changing will have you wondering why more hasn't been said of the lovely town.

One of the defining features of Fort Payne would be Little River Canyon, which has also been called the "Grand Canyon of the East." Through one of the many hiking trails along the canyon, one can travel to Little River Falls, a striking waterfall created from the Little River cutting through sandstone cliffs. In addition to the plentiful views of the canyon and numerous other waterfalls, the area of Little River Canyon National Reserve also contains swimming holes like the Blue Hole (with picnic beaches and grills provided nearby) and the Canyon Mouth Park Day Use Area, which features a soccer field and a pavilion.