One Of The American South's Most Underrated Towns Has Stunning Mountain Views And A Huge Canyon
The area in Northern Alabama just south of the Tennessee border and west of the Georgia border is really something to behold. Here, one can find simply gorgeous locations like the mini-version of the Smoky Mountains at Buck's Pocket State Park or the much photographed Neversink Pit in Fackler, Alabama. This corner of the state has another standout worth seeing. About an hour south of Chattanooga or an easy 2-hour drive from the Atlanta airport is Fort Payne, Alabama. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains, Fort Payne was once known as the "Sock Capital of the World" but is now a true hidden gem that provides easy access to some of the Southeast's most sublime landscapes. A trip there during fall as the leaves are changing will have you wondering why more hasn't been said of the lovely town.
One of the defining features of Fort Payne would be Little River Canyon, which has also been called the "Grand Canyon of the East." Through one of the many hiking trails along the canyon, one can travel to Little River Falls, a striking waterfall created from the Little River cutting through sandstone cliffs. In addition to the plentiful views of the canyon and numerous other waterfalls, the area of Little River Canyon National Reserve also contains swimming holes like the Blue Hole (with picnic beaches and grills provided nearby) and the Canyon Mouth Park Day Use Area, which features a soccer field and a pavilion.
Fort Payne is home to internationally known musicians
The Fort Payne Depot Museum is a very cool place to visit to get a sense of the town's history that features Native American basketry as well as memorabilia from the Civil War up to the Vietnam War. One of the most famous country groups of all time, Alabama, also happens to hail from Fort Payne. In their honor, the Alabama Fan Club and Museum was built and hosts a variety of exhibits that detail the band's history with pieces of memorabilia, including personal items and gifts from other country artists. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The band's involvement in the arts scene doesn't end with the museum either. The music group organizes the annual June Jam, which is an outdoor music festival that features some of the most premiere names in country music today.
When choosing a place to stay in Fort Payne, the Bear Creek Log Cabins provide a great way to relax in rustic fashion with 1800s-style American Pioneer cabins that also feature modern amenities like hot tubs. There are hiking trails surrounding the cabins as well as fishing spots and farm animals on the property. For such an authentic experience that is also very close to overflowing natural beauty, prices for the standard cabin are very reasonable, with some floating around $100 a night.
Fort Payne is Alabama's version of a mountain town
With the majestic Lookout Mountain providing a backdrop for the quaint town, Fort Payne is also a lovely place to live, with plenty of events, parks, and great restaurants to choose from. The Boom Days Heritage Celebration, a fun downtown music and arts festival that revels in the history of the city, is held on the third Friday in September annually. If you find yourself in Fort Payne during the Spring and Summer months, be sure to check out the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In for a celebration of classic cars as well as live music, food, and shopping vendors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The best place to get an authentic bite in Fort Payne would be Vintage 1889. Located in a 125-year-old mill, the restaurant features unique ambiance in its outdoor courtyard dining area, as well as an extensive beer selection and a great gift shop. The town is also a great place to stay to explore all of the abundant beautiful natural attractions in nearby Tennessee, such as the fascinating Raccoon Mountain Caverns an hour north in Chattanooga. For all of the wonderful surprises just beneath the surface in the region, Fort Payne can be considered a rare, mountainous Alabama treasure.