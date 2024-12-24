Hidden Beneath Chattanooga's Hills Is An Enchanting Underworld Of Secrets And Adventure
One would be hard-pressed to find an American city with a more diverse range of outdoor adventure options than Chattanooga, Tennessee. For instance, one of the South's most emblematic rivers, the Tennessee River, runs right through it and beckons the visitor to admire its majesty from a distance or watercraft. Many delightful testaments to the city's natural beauty can be enjoyed from the wondrous Lookout Mountain, from the Incline Railway that provides "America's Most Amazing Mile" to the endless delights of a day exploring Rock City. There are a plethora of hiking trails and natural wonders to explore as well, making it a recommended travel location for those looking to embrace the natural playground of the American Southeast. But for all of its verdant beauty on the surface, there's a wealth of majestic splendor to be seen under the surface of Chattanooga.
Raccoon Mountain Caverns is a massive cave located at the base of the Cumberland Plateau that contains 5.5 miles of winding pathways that have been steadily evolving and shaping over thousands of years. It was opened and explored in 1929 by Leo Lambert, the locally famous caver who discovered and expanded Ruby Falls in Lookout Mountain. The cave is composed largely of limestone and features a wide variety of striking formations and some wildlife that is entirely unique to the site.
Raccoon Mountain Caverns is one of the top tourist attractions in all of Tennessee
Though it may be obscured from sight and not as heavily advertised from the highway as say Rock City or Ruby Falls, Raccoon Mountain Caverns was named the fourth-best thing to do in Chattanooga according to TripAdvisor. Less than 10 minutes from downtown, the cave houses a stunning network of rock formations within its 5.5 miles, featuring stalactites, soda straws (which look like a series of white spines along the surface of the cave) and the rare cave shield formation which resembles a gorgeously layered column caused by calcite-rich water depositing on the end of bedrock. There is a stunning amount of wildlife in the cave as well, with everything from salamanders and bats to a breed of spider known as the Crystal Caverns Cave Spider. Some of the only places in the entire world these spiders have been found are in these caverns.
The Crystal Palace Tour is offered on site and includes a 45 to 55 minute guided tour of the beginning of the caves which offer unique lighting, handrails, pathways, and steps. Those looking for a more rugged experience should instead opt in for the Wild Cave Expedition Tours, or as they call them, their "get muddy" tours. Headlights, gloves, pads, and helmets are provided as visitors are taken on a deeper tour of the cave into some of its more undeveloped sections. Physical exertion is required to crawl, climb, and get through demanding crevices, but the tour can be adjusted to one's experience level.
The surrounding area offers ample accommodations for camping
If getting down and dirty in the cavernous abyss doesn't exactly sound like your cup of tea, there are still ways to enjoy the bounty of the surrounding area of Raccoon Mountain Campground. There are plentiful camping options near the cave which include amenities like an outdoor pool, a fitness center and multiple playgrounds. There are some lovely hiking trails nearby as well, including the Raccoon Mountains Reservoir Loop, which holds a 4.5 rating on AllTrails and at 13.5 miles is considered a moderate difficulty level hike.
For kids who still want to enjoy the geological wonders of the cave, gem panning is available near the caverns where one can sift through a water sluice to uncover genuine minerals from within the cave like amethyst, quartz and rubies. A trip to the on-site gift shop is also advised for those looking to expand their rock collection. Raccoon Mountain Caverns shows that the incredible aquarium located downtown isn't the only place to see exotic wildlife. The cave is just another in a long list of reasons why lovers of the outdoors must make the unassuming Southern city of Chattanooga a required destination.