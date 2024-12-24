Hidden Beneath Chattanooga's Hills Is An Enchanting Underworld Of Secrets And Adventure

One would be hard-pressed to find an American city with a more diverse range of outdoor adventure options than Chattanooga, Tennessee. For instance, one of the South's most emblematic rivers, the Tennessee River, runs right through it and beckons the visitor to admire its majesty from a distance or watercraft. Many delightful testaments to the city's natural beauty can be enjoyed from the wondrous Lookout Mountain, from the Incline Railway that provides "America's Most Amazing Mile" to the endless delights of a day exploring Rock City. There are a plethora of hiking trails and natural wonders to explore as well, making it a recommended travel location for those looking to embrace the natural playground of the American Southeast. But for all of its verdant beauty on the surface, there's a wealth of majestic splendor to be seen under the surface of Chattanooga.

Raccoon Mountain Caverns is a massive cave located at the base of the Cumberland Plateau that contains 5.5 miles of winding pathways that have been steadily evolving and shaping over thousands of years. It was opened and explored in 1929 by Leo Lambert, the locally famous caver who discovered and expanded Ruby Falls in Lookout Mountain. The cave is composed largely of limestone and features a wide variety of striking formations and some wildlife that is entirely unique to the site.