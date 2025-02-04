Illinois' Photogenic 'Village Where Time Stood Still' Lies On The Mississippi River's Scenic Shores

If you want to travel back into the past and enjoy a picturesque 1800s village where time stands still, then Elsah in Illinois is the perfect destination. Located between limestone bluffs along the Mississippi River's Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, Elsah is home to picture-perfect brick houses and stunning gardens. Its historic beauty and lush surroundings will definitely captivate the hearts of nature lovers, photographers, and history buffs visiting this village that feels like 19th century Midwest.

Elsah can be found just seven minutes away from Grafton — a great destination for wine lovers in the Midwest — 35 minutes away from Edwardsville – another timeless and historic town in Illinois – and 44 minutes from St. Louis. With its 48 historical stone buildings, Elsah is part of the National Register of Historic Places and offers travelers a glimpse of the past. Elsah also has comfy bed and breakfasts, a museum, and natural trails located close to several bald eagle watching spots, all adding to the list of reasons for visiting this quaint American village.