Illinois' Photogenic 'Village Where Time Stood Still' Lies On The Mississippi River's Scenic Shores
If you want to travel back into the past and enjoy a picturesque 1800s village where time stands still, then Elsah in Illinois is the perfect destination. Located between limestone bluffs along the Mississippi River's Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, Elsah is home to picture-perfect brick houses and stunning gardens. Its historic beauty and lush surroundings will definitely captivate the hearts of nature lovers, photographers, and history buffs visiting this village that feels like 19th century Midwest.
Elsah can be found just seven minutes away from Grafton — a great destination for wine lovers in the Midwest — 35 minutes away from Edwardsville – another timeless and historic town in Illinois – and 44 minutes from St. Louis. With its 48 historical stone buildings, Elsah is part of the National Register of Historic Places and offers travelers a glimpse of the past. Elsah also has comfy bed and breakfasts, a museum, and natural trails located close to several bald eagle watching spots, all adding to the list of reasons for visiting this quaint American village.
Getting to the historic village of Elsah
There are several ways to reach Elsah. One is by taking the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway — one of Illinois' most stunning drives — starting at Hartford and heading north for about 20 to 25 minutes. If you're coming in from Chicago, you can take the train all the way to Elsah. Ticket prices start at around $35 at the time of writing, and the train will take about four and a half hours to reach the village.
You can also take a Greyhound Bus or drive all the way down to Elsah. Driving will take you about five hours, while the bus ride lasts a little more than eight hours. The fastest way to reach Elsa from elsewhere would be to fly to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport 34 miles away from the village. From there, you can either drive or take a taxi or bus toward the village.
What to do in Elsah and accommodation options
Elsah offers travelers several educational and cultural activities. At the Historic Elsah Foundation, you will find the Village of Elsah Museum, where the various exhibits share some of the town's history and architectural information. It also hosts an annual photography competition for Elsah's residents and exhibit the winners' photos in the gallery. The museum is only open during weekend afternoons (1–4 p.m.) from April through October.
Another must-stop is Principia College, a 2,600-acre campus that's home to historic and beautiful buildings that have withstood the passing of time. After your visit to Principia College, consider paying a visit to the Elsah Village Civic Center, an important location for learning about Elsah's history and culture.
For those seeking a retreat into nature, the Pere Marquette State Park stands, conveniently, 11 miles away from Elsah. Here, you'll enjoy several miles of hiking and horseback riding trails and wonderful natural sceneries. There's also a lodge at the park offering visitors cabin or room accommodations for $139 per night at the time of writing. Back in town, The Green Tree Inn of Elsah offers guests flexible breakfast schedules, beautiful gardens to relax in, and picturesque and comfortable rooms for about $200. Lastly, The Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, also in the heart of Elsa, is "highly recommended for a quiet getaway," according to previous guests on TripAdvisor.