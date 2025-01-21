A Timeless Town Near The Illinois-Missouri Border Is A Hub Of Restaurants, Shops, And Historic Sites

While most of Illinois' attractions are centered around Chicago, like this one-of-a-kind waterfront road lined with architectural wonders, there are still plenty of hidden gems scattered throughout the state. If you're looking to explore a timeless town off the beaten path, consider venturing toward Edwardsville at the Missouri border. Located in Illinois but just minutes from St. Louis, Edwardsville is a charming town of 27,000 people that's filled with innovative restaurants, delightful shops, and more than a few historic sites.

Planning a trip to Edwardsville is relatively simple, as you can make use of the nearby St. Louis Lambert International Airport. And though the town itself has plenty to keep you busy, it's always nice to have a bustling metropolis nearby — the slower pace of Edwardsville makes for a relaxing getaway. Nonetheless, there's plenty to see and do in the region that makes it an ideal hub for all sorts of adventures.

Visiting in the spring and summer is especially great, as you'll get to experience the fantastic Goshen Community Market. Located in the heart of downtown Edwardsville, this market is a delightful 24-week-long annual tradition featuring over 80 local vendors that's not to be missed. But no matter when you visit, Edwardsville is bound to impress with its historic buildings, bountiful shopping, flavorful restaurants, and an array of nearby recreation options.