A Timeless Town Near The Illinois-Missouri Border Is A Hub Of Restaurants, Shops, And Historic Sites
While most of Illinois' attractions are centered around Chicago, like this one-of-a-kind waterfront road lined with architectural wonders, there are still plenty of hidden gems scattered throughout the state. If you're looking to explore a timeless town off the beaten path, consider venturing toward Edwardsville at the Missouri border. Located in Illinois but just minutes from St. Louis, Edwardsville is a charming town of 27,000 people that's filled with innovative restaurants, delightful shops, and more than a few historic sites.
Planning a trip to Edwardsville is relatively simple, as you can make use of the nearby St. Louis Lambert International Airport. And though the town itself has plenty to keep you busy, it's always nice to have a bustling metropolis nearby — the slower pace of Edwardsville makes for a relaxing getaway. Nonetheless, there's plenty to see and do in the region that makes it an ideal hub for all sorts of adventures.
Visiting in the spring and summer is especially great, as you'll get to experience the fantastic Goshen Community Market. Located in the heart of downtown Edwardsville, this market is a delightful 24-week-long annual tradition featuring over 80 local vendors that's not to be missed. But no matter when you visit, Edwardsville is bound to impress with its historic buildings, bountiful shopping, flavorful restaurants, and an array of nearby recreation options.
The best of downtown Edwardsville
Originally settled during the early 19th century, Edwardsville is much different today than it was ages ago. However, many of the old structures are still standing — and if you're a history aficionado, they're definitely worth exploring. Off Main Street, you'll find Wildey Theatre, which first opened in 1909 as an opera house. It endured a tumultuous life until the city bought the property in 1999 and recommissioned it as a venue for cinema and the performing arts in 2011. It was also restored with a classic 1930s Art Deco appearance, making it an eye-catching addition to downtown.
Just south of Edwardsville's downtown is the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House. This Federal Style home was built in 1820, and it's now a museum dedicated to telling the story of slavery and indentured servitude in the region. It also encourages visitors to do their part in advancing equality initiatives throughout the country.
Downtown Edwardsville and its immediate surroundings have more historical sites to visit. As for foodies and fashionistas, they will also find plenty to keep them busy. Cleveland-Heath is a perennial favorite, as the upscale restaurant features a gourmet menu with a mix of classic and seasonal dishes. Chava's Mexican Restaurant is the best option if you're in the mood for authentic Mexican-style cuisine. For shopping, swing by Ziena Boutique for all the latest fashions, or stroll over to Polished Prints for colorful designs from a company with deep ties to the community.
Visit a national park and stunning college campus nearby
There's plenty to see and do in Edwardsville, but since many of its biggest attractions are all within close proximity to each other, you'll likely fly through your itinerary in a day or two. If you have extra time — or you're flying out from St. Louis — consider heading toward the city and spending a day in its vibrant streets. At the very least, you should check one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city. Just 30 minutes from Edwardsville, the Gateway Arch National Park runs along the Mississippi River and features one of the most recognizable structures in the country.
To get out into nature, the SIUE Nature Preserve Loop is easy to access in the southwestern part of Edwardsville. The loop runs for 3 miles and takes you through a dense forest with wooden bridges over creek crossings, swatches of colorful foliage, and even an old log cabin. This trail is adjacent to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Campus, which houses a variety of gardens and other woodland. If time permits, consider taking a relaxing walk through its grounds to see student-designed sculptures, immaculate gardens, and plenty of green space to stretch your legs. Once you've hit your step count, end your day by jumping back in the car and embarking on a stunning Illinois road trip along glistening rivers.