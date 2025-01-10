One Of Illinois' Most Beautiful Drives Is A Best-Kept Secret Scenic Byway Along Glistening Rivers

The best way to enjoy your drive along the Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway is to choose where you want to stop and what you want to see. The road starts in Hartford, near the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site. It's the perfect stop for history lovers who want to learn more about the time period, and how Lewis and Clark prepared for their famous expedition.

Next, take in the beautiful bluff and river scenery on the Meeting of the Great Rivers road until you reach the National Great Rivers Museum near Alton. Here, you can learn about the history of the Mississippi River and tour a working dam. While in Alton, make sure to enjoy the downtown shopping district and take a tour of the town's famously haunted buildings. Your final stop on the drive will be the town of Grafton, where you can stretch your legs on the trails at Pere Marquette State Park. Also in Grafton, to get a bird's eye view of the joining of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, you can ride over the sandstone bluffs in an open chairlift. Or, if you aren't a fan of heights, spend your evening enjoying the view at a riverfront winery.

While autumn is typically considered the best time to drive down this scenic byway to enjoy the views, it is also beautiful in spring and summer. Furthermore, while you won't get the most colorful views in winter, you will have the chance to spot nesting bald eagles, and enjoy the Eagle Ice Festival and other eagle-related events.