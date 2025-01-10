One Of Illinois' Most Beautiful Drives Is A Best-Kept Secret Scenic Byway Along Glistening Rivers
When imagining the best scenic drives in America, most people probably think of the most well-known ones like the East Coast's Blue Ridge Parkway, which is one of America's favorite drives, or the Pacific Coast Highway, also known as California's Highway 1. However, one incredible drive you might not have heard of that's just as beautiful is the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. One of Illinois' best kept-secrets, the Meeting of the Great Rivers is a gorgeous highway that follows the flow of the Illinois River as it meets the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
Starting in Illinois near Hartford and ending in Grafton near Pere Marquette State Park, this 33-mile long national scenic byway is actually a small section of the beautiful Great River Road, which follows the Mississippi River across 10 states. However, driving the entire Great River Road is a large undertaking, as it spans around 3,000 miles and takes at least four days to complete. So, if you aren't a fan of long road trips and just want to get in some gorgeous views, the much shorter Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway is the better choice, as it gives travelers more time to stop, get out, and enjoy the views and charming riverside towns along the way.
How to best enjoy the Meeting of the Great Rivers
The best way to enjoy your drive along the Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway is to choose where you want to stop and what you want to see. The road starts in Hartford, near the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site. It's the perfect stop for history lovers who want to learn more about the time period, and how Lewis and Clark prepared for their famous expedition.
Next, take in the beautiful bluff and river scenery on the Meeting of the Great Rivers road until you reach the National Great Rivers Museum near Alton. Here, you can learn about the history of the Mississippi River and tour a working dam. While in Alton, make sure to enjoy the downtown shopping district and take a tour of the town's famously haunted buildings. Your final stop on the drive will be the town of Grafton, where you can stretch your legs on the trails at Pere Marquette State Park. Also in Grafton, to get a bird's eye view of the joining of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, you can ride over the sandstone bluffs in an open chairlift. Or, if you aren't a fan of heights, spend your evening enjoying the view at a riverfront winery.
While autumn is typically considered the best time to drive down this scenic byway to enjoy the views, it is also beautiful in spring and summer. Furthermore, while you won't get the most colorful views in winter, you will have the chance to spot nesting bald eagles, and enjoy the Eagle Ice Festival and other eagle-related events.
Where to stay and what else to do near the scenic byway
While there are many small riverside towns with cute hotels and bed and breakfasts along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, you will likely find the most choices in the towns of Alton and Grafton. In Alton, one unique option is The Cracker Factory, which has many choices for charming apartments that are conveniently located in the historic downtown district within walking distance of restaurants. Another great option in Alton is the Beall Mansion Bed and Breakfast, which is located in a historic Victorian-era home. In Grafton, make yourself cozy at the Pere Marquette Lodge, which is attached to the state park and has an indoor pool and onsite winery, or get incredible views of the Mississippi at Tara Point Inn & Cottages.
Both Grafton and Alton are in the St. Louis area, so when spending the night in either town, you will have plenty of things to do nearby. Checking out the St. Louis Arch is always a great way to learn about the history of westward expansion while also catching some great views. If you are looking for more outdoor adventures, you can head north to the Mark Twain National Wildlife Refuge or south to Shawnee National Forest. Giant City State Park in Shawnee National Forest is an especially fun place to visit in winter when the park hosts the whimsical and one-of-a-kind "Gnome Roam" adventure.