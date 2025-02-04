The Historic Reason Mountain Climbers Won't Be Calling America's Highest Peak By Its New Official Name

In an executive order issued on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump declared that the name of Alaska's 20,310-foot-high mountain, Denali, would be changed to Mount McKinley. This decision accompanied his other controversial push to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, a move the president is describing as "restoring names that honor American greatness."

The highest peak in North America, situated in an underrated, mountainous national park, was formerly named for President William McKinley, who served as US leader from 1897 to 1901. The name was given by a prospector and New York Sun contributor who visited the Alaskan wilds in 1896. He failed to ask any Alaskans what it was called before announcing his own nomenclature as fact, but it was already named Denali, or "the high one" by the Athabaskans, whose history harks back to the first Americans to arrive on the ice bridge from Siberia in 10,000 BC. The presidential naming persisted until 2015, when President Obama formally recognized the native name as a gesture of good will towards the Native people of Alaska.

Choosing to restore the name of a president who participated in colonial conquests that harmed Native Americans, rather than respecting the names of its Indigenous settlers, provokes the question of which historical figures the US government believes to be representative of "American greatness." This question has provoked a strong response from the outdoor travel and climbing communities, as reporter Jayme Moye evidences in recent interviews for Outside.