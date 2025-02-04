Central Nebraska's Hidden Gem City Offers Incredible Entertainment And Miles Of Shopping

Start your introduction to Grand Island with one of the best things to do: the Stuhr Museum. Dedicated to documenting the history of Nebraska's Platte River Valley communities, this museum earns acclaim for its exhibits on prairie life and its beloved Railroad Town. A sort of history theme park like Williamsburg, Railroad Town takes visitors back to the 1890s for a taste of pioneer life. About 10 minutes from the Stuhr, Raising Nebraska welcomes you into an interactive education center showing how food goes from farms to family dinner tables.

From there, travelers can depart for the Nebraska Sandhills, where birds like prairie chickens and sandhill cranes thrive. Grand Island visitors have a window of six weeks in spring to catch a glimpse of sandhill cranes migrating through the area. To enjoy activities like the Sandhill Crane Bicycle Tour, plan to visit Grand Island during peak crane season, typically mid-February to late March.

No matter when you visit Grand Island, check for local events to liven up your vacation itinerary. While you're in town for crane season, stop by Rodeo Grand Island for a few days of fun in late February. During spring, cryptid hunters can converge on the Nebraska Bigfoot Conference. By summertime, the Nebraska State Fair and Craft Brew and Sausage Fest arrive with food, drink, live music, and games. In autumn, Grand Island's artsy side shines during the Harvest of Harmony Parade, when local high school marching bands show off their skills. Even winter promises excitement thanks to offerings like the Stuhr Museum's "Christmas Past & Present" exhibits.