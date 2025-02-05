California's Answer To Peru's Iconic Nazca Lines Is A Mysterious Ancient Site Etched Into Earth

From the ancient pyramids in Egypt to the grand stone heads of Easter Island to the Stonehenge boulders in England, these mysterious places around the globe often present more questions than answers. They capture the imagination as we try to fathom how these monuments and works of art were made and what they must have meant to the people who created them. The Blythe Intaglios – a group of ancient geoglyphs etched into the Colorado desert around 15 miles north of Blythe, California — present a similar mystery. Like Ireland's impressive answer to the pyramids, the Blythe Intaglios square up to the Nazca Lines in Peru.

There are only five figures at the Blythe site, in comparison with the more than 700 that exist in Peru, but they are impressive in their own right. The drawings are likely more than 1000 years old, the largest of which spans 171 feet long. According to the oral history of Mojave and Quechan indigenous people, some clarity has been reached regarding what the figures mean. Mastamho, the creator of all life, is thought to be shown in the three human figures. Hatakulya, a mountain lion/person who assisted in the creation story, is said to be represented by the two animal depictions.