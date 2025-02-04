Escape Salem Crowds For A Nearby Eclectic Oregon Lake Town With A Storybook-Style Enchanted Forest

Salem may be the capital of Oregon, but a much smaller town has cornered the market on all things fairytales. Instead of gingerbread houses, though, you'll find historic buildings, inviting taprooms, serene waters, breathtaking vineyards, and an amusement park that brings to life your favorite enchanted lands.

Surrounded by forests and only a 15-minute drive from Salem, Turner appears out of the woods like a tiny village in Grimms' Fairy Tales. With a population of fewer than 2,400 people, this small town is known for its scenic surroundings, welcoming community, and a touch of magic whimsy. Situated about five minutes off Interstate 5, the walkable town center is home to numerous quirky restaurants with welcoming vibes. Discover the magic behind Quesadilla Wizards' cheesy offerings or say a prayer to the gods of gastropub fare at Angel's Share Barrel House, a converted historic church. Reminiscent of a trading post in the Old West, Turnaround Cafe is another must-try lunch spot to add to your travel bucket list.

Although filled with mouthwatering food options, the town center isn't Turner's highlight. In fact, the town proper is so small that it offers no hotels, but it's an ideal day trip destination. If you want to discover Turner's real charm, you have to get off the main street — actually, Third Street in this case — and venture into the picturesque valleys outside town.