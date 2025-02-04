Escape Salem Crowds For A Nearby Eclectic Oregon Lake Town With A Storybook-Style Enchanted Forest
Salem may be the capital of Oregon, but a much smaller town has cornered the market on all things fairytales. Instead of gingerbread houses, though, you'll find historic buildings, inviting taprooms, serene waters, breathtaking vineyards, and an amusement park that brings to life your favorite enchanted lands.
Surrounded by forests and only a 15-minute drive from Salem, Turner appears out of the woods like a tiny village in Grimms' Fairy Tales. With a population of fewer than 2,400 people, this small town is known for its scenic surroundings, welcoming community, and a touch of magic whimsy. Situated about five minutes off Interstate 5, the walkable town center is home to numerous quirky restaurants with welcoming vibes. Discover the magic behind Quesadilla Wizards' cheesy offerings or say a prayer to the gods of gastropub fare at Angel's Share Barrel House, a converted historic church. Reminiscent of a trading post in the Old West, Turnaround Cafe is another must-try lunch spot to add to your travel bucket list.
Although filled with mouthwatering food options, the town center isn't Turner's highlight. In fact, the town proper is so small that it offers no hotels, but it's an ideal day trip destination. If you want to discover Turner's real charm, you have to get off the main street — actually, Third Street in this case — and venture into the picturesque valleys outside town.
Crawl through the rabbit hole or stroll along Storybrook Lane at the Enchanted Forest amusement park
Half amusement park, half woodland escape, and one hundred percent surreal, Enchanted Forest is a family-run theme park and one of the most unique roadside stops across America. Nestled in the Willamette Valley's lush woods, the park is filled with fairytale scenes, cupcake villages, and rides for the whole family – some over 50 years old. But, don't worry, renovations have been made.
Tiny tots love Little Red Riding Hood and other character sculptures along Storybrook Lane, while bigger kids can slide through the gigantic boot from "The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe." Towering evergreens and mossy paths contribute to the magical feel, while performances at the Comedy Theatre keep the mood lively. Watch reinvented fairytales like "The Emperor's New Clothes" that even adults will appreciate.
Although Storybrook Lane gets all the attention, the park offers many attractions. Step into the Wild West at Tofteville Western Town or enjoy an exhilarating trip down the log ride. Discover Pinocchio's Playhouse or hit a bullseye at the Challenge of Mondor, a wizard-themed, target-shooting ride. Or watch mesmerizing colors at the Fantasy Fountains Water-light Show inside a rustic inn in the Old European Village. For reference, Enchanted Forest is open seasonally. Expect normal business hours between June 14 and Labor Day, but always check the park's calendar before planning a visit.
Where to stay and things to do near Turner
Although Enchanted Forest brings the magic, Turner's charm doesn't stop here. Foodies and wine lovers can't miss a meal and wine flight at Willamette Valley Vineyards, ranked one of the best tasting rooms in the United States. Come for the pinot noir and stay for the hospitality, delectable bites, and impressive views of rolling hills and endless skies. For tableside service, we recommend making a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
After spending an afternoon at Willamette Valley Vineyards, head back into town and stop at Lake Turner. Although we wouldn't say Turner is built around the lake, this modest body of water offers picnic areas and is just a short walk outside town. Take a swim in the refreshing waters or give stand-up paddleboarding a try. In addition, there are plenty of paths and grassy areas around the lake. Although the playground is geared towards children under 10, the lake offers few shallow places for kids to wade or splash around.
Another top destination for afternoon walks and outdoor recreation is Turner City Park. Situated along Mill Creek, this local park has a baseball field, covered picnic tables, and direct creek access. During the summer months, it becomes one of the most popular places for kids to play and cool off. Although Turner City Park may not be as grand as this lush park with the largest urban forest in the U.S., it fits Turner's small-town feel.