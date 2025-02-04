Pink-Hued Houses Meet Breathtaking Coastal Views At One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Villages

If there is one thing that Italy really delivers in spades, it is gorgeous coastal villages. From the stunning clifftop villages of Cinque Terre to the remarkable pastel-colored fishing towns of the Amalfi Coast, travelers to Italy are spoiled for choice when it comes to picturesque coastal destinations. But even amidst this lauded, spectacular company, Borgio Verezzi stands out as one of the most beautiful.

Situated in the province of Savona on the Ligurian Coast, about 40 miles southwest of Genoa, Borgio Verezzi is one of the crown jewels of the Italian Riviera and shows why the Liguria region is so much more than just Cinque Terre. Described by locals as having 'two souls,' the town of Borgio Verezzi is really two separate villages – the old town of Verezzi, perched high on a hilltop and officially one of Italy's 'Most Beautiful Villages,' and the more modern Borgio on the coast with a more resort seaside vibe mixed with an old historic center.

Getting there is a breeze, given its picturesque Italian Riviera location. Genova International Airport is about an hour's drive away, while Milan, considered the most underrated city in Italy, can be reached in just over 2 hours by car. Travelers can even arrive at Nice Cote D'Azur Airport, which despite being across the border in France is still drivable in less than 2 hours. It is worth considering which part of the town you are staying in, as the old town is a steep drive up a long hill, making it a little harder to get around. The views and the historic architecture make it well worth it though.