Pink-Hued Houses Meet Breathtaking Coastal Views At One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Villages
If there is one thing that Italy really delivers in spades, it is gorgeous coastal villages. From the stunning clifftop villages of Cinque Terre to the remarkable pastel-colored fishing towns of the Amalfi Coast, travelers to Italy are spoiled for choice when it comes to picturesque coastal destinations. But even amidst this lauded, spectacular company, Borgio Verezzi stands out as one of the most beautiful.
Situated in the province of Savona on the Ligurian Coast, about 40 miles southwest of Genoa, Borgio Verezzi is one of the crown jewels of the Italian Riviera and shows why the Liguria region is so much more than just Cinque Terre. Described by locals as having 'two souls,' the town of Borgio Verezzi is really two separate villages – the old town of Verezzi, perched high on a hilltop and officially one of Italy's 'Most Beautiful Villages,' and the more modern Borgio on the coast with a more resort seaside vibe mixed with an old historic center.
Getting there is a breeze, given its picturesque Italian Riviera location. Genova International Airport is about an hour's drive away, while Milan, considered the most underrated city in Italy, can be reached in just over 2 hours by car. Travelers can even arrive at Nice Cote D'Azur Airport, which despite being across the border in France is still drivable in less than 2 hours. It is worth considering which part of the town you are staying in, as the old town is a steep drive up a long hill, making it a little harder to get around. The views and the historic architecture make it well worth it though.
Exploring Borgio Verezzi
Borgio Verezzi is a gorgeous mixture of stunning natural beauty, ancient charm, and outdoor adventure, combined with the luxury, elegance, and wonderful beaches of the Italian Riviera. Given its status as one of Italy's most beautiful villages, most people head straight for the more peaceful, remote delights of Verezzi, made up of four tiny hamlets, each one built from the characteristic pink-hued stone of the region and bursting with its own distinct character. Borgata Piazza is the busiest and most developed, with plenty of cafes and artisan boutiques situated around the Piazza di Sant'Agostino and hidden away down the maze of carruggi (alleyways). Borgata Roccaro is the most modern, with several 18th-century palazzos and villas to discover, while Borgata Crosa is famous for its millennia-old caves.
Borgio is a little more modern than ancient Verezzi but still has plenty of historic beauty to discover. The 18th-century church of San Pietro Apostolo lies at the center of Borgio's old town, and is well worth a look, as are the eye-catching murals of the Muri Raccontano and the mosaics of the Parco dell'Acquedotto. Beyond the old town are miles of pristine golden-sand beaches, backed by low-rise apartments, cafes, bars, and beachfront restaurants.
The area is also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with a wide variety of fabulous hiking trails, several equipped climbing routes, and even some blue routes for those who prefer the natural world under the waves. For walkers, the Geological Trail is a must, a 4-mile loop starting and ending at the Borgio Verezzi Caves and taking in panoramic views, a fossil-strewn beach, and several ancient lookout towers.
Drinking and dining on the Italian Riviera
Just like its French counterpart across the border, the Italian Rivera is a goldmine of excellent dining options and sophisticated drinking establishments. From tiny traditional trattorias in the hills above the sea to elegant beachfront bars, Borgio Verezzi is no exception, and it is worth exploring the culinary offerings and luxury nightlife while you are here.
The standout dining experience in Borgio is Doc, a quiet, classic Italian restaurant set in a startlingly beautiful early 20th-century villa. Run by a husband-and-wife team who live on the premises, it has a wonderfully homely appeal that combines brilliantly with the exquisite surroundings. In Verezzi, the place to go is La Rosa dei Venti. A simple eatery with good home-cooked food, it deserves highlighting because of its outstanding location and truly mind-blowing views along the Ligurian coastline.
The best bars in the area tend to be found along the seafront. Varavi Bar is a particularly excellent spot, a great place for lunch, a few afternoon drinks, or pre-dinner aperitivo. It boasts a nice view over the sea and has plenty of loungers and umbrellas for guests who want to spend the day on the beach. In Verezzi, Le Terrazze offers yet more stupendous views from its eponymous terrace, with a lovely selection of local wines, delicious cocktails, and a small but thoughtful menu of bar snacks and light bites.