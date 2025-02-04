The World's Most Vegetarian Country Is A Foodie Paradise With A Delectable Array Of Regional Cuisines

There are many reasons to visit India. From Udaipur, the "Venice of the East," to the budget beach spot of Goa, India is a diverse country with many languages, cultures, and historical influences. Though many Indian restaurants in the U.S. represent the cuisine with unified national dishes like butter chicken, tikki masala, and aloo gobi, this is far from the truth. India's food culture is as diverse as its population, and it's also a plant-eater's paradise. According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 81% of India's population have meat-restricted diets, and one in four adults consider themselves a vegetarian — as a result, the country has countless herbivore options.

Though there might be a stereotype that all of India is vegetarian, the truth is more complicated. The Hindu doctrine of Ahimsa condemns all violence and promotes it as a moral duty, which includes harming and eating animals. Since the majority of the Indian population identifies as Hindu, it would make sense that the country has the highest percentage of vegetarianism in the world.

However, some argue that vegetarianism in India more closely reflects the country's controversial caste system. While a significant portion of high-caste Indians are vegetarians, the lower caste are predominately meat eaters. As a result, India has plenty of vegetarian options, along with meat-centered dishes. However, steaks are still mostly off the table. Cows are considered holy, and many Indian states ban the slaughtering of cows.