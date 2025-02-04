The World's Most Vegetarian Country Is A Foodie Paradise With A Delectable Array Of Regional Cuisines
There are many reasons to visit India. From Udaipur, the "Venice of the East," to the budget beach spot of Goa, India is a diverse country with many languages, cultures, and historical influences. Though many Indian restaurants in the U.S. represent the cuisine with unified national dishes like butter chicken, tikki masala, and aloo gobi, this is far from the truth. India's food culture is as diverse as its population, and it's also a plant-eater's paradise. According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 81% of India's population have meat-restricted diets, and one in four adults consider themselves a vegetarian — as a result, the country has countless herbivore options.
Though there might be a stereotype that all of India is vegetarian, the truth is more complicated. The Hindu doctrine of Ahimsa condemns all violence and promotes it as a moral duty, which includes harming and eating animals. Since the majority of the Indian population identifies as Hindu, it would make sense that the country has the highest percentage of vegetarianism in the world.
However, some argue that vegetarianism in India more closely reflects the country's controversial caste system. While a significant portion of high-caste Indians are vegetarians, the lower caste are predominately meat eaters. As a result, India has plenty of vegetarian options, along with meat-centered dishes. However, steaks are still mostly off the table. Cows are considered holy, and many Indian states ban the slaughtering of cows.
Where to find vegetarian cuisine in India
Vegetarian Indian dishes typically contain many flavorful spices, like turmeric, cumin, and cardamon, and use various vegetables, legumes, and grains in their cooking. Vegetables such as potatoes, cauliflower, and spinach are extremely popular. Chickpeas and lentils are common legumes. Many vegetarian foods in India contain cheese and ghee (clarified butter). However, vegetarian food can be made vegan by replacing ghee with hydrogenated vegetable oil.
The most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city in India is Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. Its claim to fame is the Gujarat thali, an epic meal that comes in a round tray consisting of small dishes of fried snacks, vegetables, a tuber or gourd curry with pickles, a braised lentil offering, a yogurt-based soup, rice, and a sweet dessert. Head to Agashiye, a restaurant in the heart of the tourist district of Lal Darwaja known for its thali, specifically its Rasawala Bateta, a simple yet fragrant curry made with potatoes. It's also a super Instagrammable restaurant, housed in an art deco-decorated restaurant with vibrant yellow geometric tiles.
After filling your stomach, take a heritage walk through gorgeous temples. If you want to learn more about Mahatma Gandhi, a politician and activist who fought for Indian independence from the British (and was a strict vegetarian), do the Gandhi Circuit. You can wander the historic sites associated with the revered freedom fighter, including Porbandar, his birthplace, and Gandhi Ashram, his house from 1917 to 1930. You can also tour Rajkot, his childhood home, and visit Dandi, the seaside town where he began his protest against the British taxes on salt.
Best vegetarian cities in India
Jaipur, India's "Pink City," is the royal capital of the state of Rajasthan and is known for its regional specialty, dal bati churma, a delectable lentil dish served with deep-fried bati (wheat dough) and churma (sweetened and crumbled bread). The city also has some great desserts: Ghevar is a round crispy cake made of flour and soaked in syrup, and malpua are pancakes flavored with sugar and cardamom powder. To eat in the city, Vegetrainian is a charming, locomotive-themed vegetarian restaurant. Another great spot for food and photo-op is The Restaurant at The Johri, a modern vegetarian restaurant tucked away in Johri Bazaar, a famed jewelry market. While you're in Jaipur, you must visit the Amber Fort. The jaw-droppingly gorgeous complex is a mirror palace with ornately carved arches and exquisite courtyards.
If you are after mouthwatering southern Indian staples like idli (savory rice cakes), dosa (fermented lentil and rice batter crepes), and vada (deep-fried lentil fritters), head to Udupi in the southern state of Karnataka. Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) is a multi-generational Udupi establishment with various locations. Order their famous masala dosa, a rice crepe stuffed with spicy potatoes, or bisibele bhath, a punchy meal of rice, lentils, and vegetables.
Besides being one of the possible birthplaces of dosa, Udupi is known for the Udupi Shri Krishna. In this ancient temple, you can see the most beautiful representation of Lord Krishna through a nine-hole grid window. St. Mary's Island is a gem to marvel at the magnificent geological formations near pristine beaches. The best way to get around an Indian city is by tuk-tuk (a three-wheel rickshaw), but hiring a chauffeur is cheaper and safer than renting a car.