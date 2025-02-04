Sandwiched Between Two Pretty Lakes Is A Chic Laidback New York Village With Shops, Dining, And Arts

Situated just over 400 miles northwest of New York City, Mayville is best suited for a long weekend getaway rather than a day trip from the city. If you're coming from the New York City and don't want to make the long drive, you can fly into the Erie International Airport and drive the hour to Mayville to save some travel time. Once in Mayville, a sparkling lakeside oasis awaits. Sitting on the town's southern tip, the scenic star of the show is Chautauqua Lake. For picturesque waterfront views, head to Lakeside Park, where you'll find peaceful picnic spots, tennis courts, and paved walking paths along the lake.

To get out on the water, you can either launch your own boat from the park or embark on a leisurely steamboat ride on the Chautauqua Belle. Booking excursions May through October, the historic vessel offers a variety of experiences, including dinner and cocktail cruises, private charters, and afternoon tours with historical narrations. Cruises range from $10 to $36 and can be booked in advance online.

If onshore nature adventures are more your style, head to Chautauqua Gorge State Forest. Boasting 538 gorgeous acres, the outdoor oasis is home to miles of hiking routes, including a gentle quarter-mile loop encircling a larch and spruce plantation, and offering breathtaking gorge views. You can also stroll the Chautauqua Rails to Trails route, a network of abandoned railways transformed into scenic hiking paths traversing through woods and meadows just outside Mayville.