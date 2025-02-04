Sandwiched Between Two Pretty Lakes Is A Chic Laidback New York Village With Shops, Dining, And Arts
With famous landmarks and world-class attractions, New York City may be the first place that comes to mind when you think of New York state. However, there's more to the Empire State than just its biggest city. Some of the most beautiful, overlooked small towns in the country are located in Upstate New York. Traveling north of the Big Apple, you'll encounter a plethora of underrated towns that are perfect for a lakefront getaway, such as Mayville.
Tucked between Chautauqua Lake and Lake Erie, the cozy village of Mayville is brimming with both natural beauty and historic charm. There, you can enjoy lakeside views and scenic hiking trails, stroll through neighborhoods lined with Victorian homes, take a dinner cruise on an old-fashioned steamboat, and discover a treasure trove of shops, restaurants, and historic landmarks. Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or an arts and history lover, Mayville is an ideal destination for your small-town New York getaway.
Take a scenic adventure in Mayville
Situated just over 400 miles northwest of New York City, Mayville is best suited for a long weekend getaway rather than a day trip from the city. If you're coming from the New York City and don't want to make the long drive, you can fly into the Erie International Airport and drive the hour to Mayville to save some travel time. Once in Mayville, a sparkling lakeside oasis awaits. Sitting on the town's southern tip, the scenic star of the show is Chautauqua Lake. For picturesque waterfront views, head to Lakeside Park, where you'll find peaceful picnic spots, tennis courts, and paved walking paths along the lake.
To get out on the water, you can either launch your own boat from the park or embark on a leisurely steamboat ride on the Chautauqua Belle. Booking excursions May through October, the historic vessel offers a variety of experiences, including dinner and cocktail cruises, private charters, and afternoon tours with historical narrations. Cruises range from $10 to $36 and can be booked in advance online.
If onshore nature adventures are more your style, head to Chautauqua Gorge State Forest. Boasting 538 gorgeous acres, the outdoor oasis is home to miles of hiking routes, including a gentle quarter-mile loop encircling a larch and spruce plantation, and offering breathtaking gorge views. You can also stroll the Chautauqua Rails to Trails route, a network of abandoned railways transformed into scenic hiking paths traversing through woods and meadows just outside Mayville.
The top shops, dining, and historic spots in Mayville
Mayville also has plenty to offer in the way of indoor delights. For one-stop shopping and dining, visit CHQ Marketplace, a charming spot that's home to an array of local businesses. Pop into Art Cloth & Craft for unique boutique items, gifts, and apparel. Afterwards, nestle into Truffle Honey for a delicious wood-fired entree paired with chic vibes and a glass of wine, or Joe & Provisions for casual café fare. If you're on a vintage treasure hunt, be sure to visit Uptown Mall in the heart of Mayville, where you can peruse vinyl, restored antique crafts, art and collectibles in an adorable mom and pop shop.
The history of Mayville is certainly not to be overlooked. Founded in 1830, you'll find well-preserved pieces of the town's past in its Victorian homes. Some are even available to stay in like the 1865 Plum Bush House, an idyllic bed and breakfast situated a mile from the lake. The spot makes a gorgeous home base for touring other historical spots in the area, such as the Mayville Depot Museum, a collection of railroad artifacts housed in a historic train depot, or famed historic performing arts haven, The Chautauqua Institution.
If you're an "I Love Lucy" fan, you'll definitely want to make the 20-mile trek to Jamestown and check out the Lucy Desi Museum, which pays homage to the famous comedic couple with costumes, props, memorabilia, and set replicas from the show. If you feel like venturing further out of Mayville, head north to Buffalo, an underrated city near Niagara Falls with a gorgeous waterfront.