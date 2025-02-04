Dramatic Cliffs Meet A Winding River At This Underrated Idaho Canyon With Grand Views

Idaho is full of hidden natural gems, including the untouched beauty of the secluded Fall Creek Falls and one of America's largest hot springs hiding in an underrated scenic canyon. Although many of these attractions are becoming more well-known, and the Gem State is becoming famous for more than potatoes, one truly massive destination in southwestern Idaho is still largely off the beaten path for most visitors: Bruneau Canyon, deemed "the Grand Canyon of Southwest Idaho."

Less than two hours south of Boise, the 60-mile-long Bruneau Canyon is nearly 0.25 miles across, offering incredible views of rugged red volcanic cliffs, spires carved by Mother Nature, and juniper-dotted landscapes. About 800 feet below, the canyon's architect, the Bruneau River, carries pure mountain water into the Snake River through some challenging whitewater rapids.

Outside of Idaho, many people don't know the canyon exists because of its deep isolation. To see the canyon, venture out into the sea of sagebrush. Once you reach the small town of Bruneau, turn south on Hot Springs Road and continue driving for about 12 more miles until you see a sign for the Bruneau Canyon Scenic Overlook. The last three miles are gravel, but smaller cars should have no problem navigating the road under dry conditions. The latter part of the drive is quite desolate, with services spread out and little to see. Be sure to fuel up yourself and your vehicle, have enough drinking water, and check your tires (and your spare) before setting off on this adventure.