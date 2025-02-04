Dramatic Cliffs Meet A Winding River At This Underrated Idaho Canyon With Grand Views
Idaho is full of hidden natural gems, including the untouched beauty of the secluded Fall Creek Falls and one of America's largest hot springs hiding in an underrated scenic canyon. Although many of these attractions are becoming more well-known, and the Gem State is becoming famous for more than potatoes, one truly massive destination in southwestern Idaho is still largely off the beaten path for most visitors: Bruneau Canyon, deemed "the Grand Canyon of Southwest Idaho."
Less than two hours south of Boise, the 60-mile-long Bruneau Canyon is nearly 0.25 miles across, offering incredible views of rugged red volcanic cliffs, spires carved by Mother Nature, and juniper-dotted landscapes. About 800 feet below, the canyon's architect, the Bruneau River, carries pure mountain water into the Snake River through some challenging whitewater rapids.
Outside of Idaho, many people don't know the canyon exists because of its deep isolation. To see the canyon, venture out into the sea of sagebrush. Once you reach the small town of Bruneau, turn south on Hot Springs Road and continue driving for about 12 more miles until you see a sign for the Bruneau Canyon Scenic Overlook. The last three miles are gravel, but smaller cars should have no problem navigating the road under dry conditions. The latter part of the drive is quite desolate, with services spread out and little to see. Be sure to fuel up yourself and your vehicle, have enough drinking water, and check your tires (and your spare) before setting off on this adventure.
The uncrowded Bruneau Canyon
Bruneau Canyon draws hikers, birdwatchers, and rafters who want to slip away from civilization and get up close to nature. Away from the primary overlook, which has guardrails and a toilet, the rest of the canyon (and the roads getting there) are truly wild. Adventurous travelers looking for a gorgeous, challenging hike down to the river will need a 4x4 vehicle with high clearance and off-road experience to navigate the incredibly rough roads. Be sure to have a well-stocked emergency kit in case of a breakdown.
The Roberson Trail East leads from the canyon rim to the Bruneau River below. It was first built in the 1930s and has a few big switchbacks with a nearly 600-foot change in elevation despite being only 1.2 miles out and back. Remember to leave no trace if you decide to camp at one of the few basic campsites by the river, as Bruneau Canyon is truly one-of-a-kind, and the local ecosystem supports hundreds of plant and animal species both within the canyon and further upriver. Peak hiking season is normally in the spring and fall, as the summers can be brutally hot.
For the real adventure of a lifetime, consider rafting the Bruneau River. May and June offer a short window when the river is high enough and the temperature is warm enough for a few days of rafting or kayaking. Far and Away Adventures, Barker River Expeditions, Wilderness River Outfitters, and Row Adventures offer multi-day full-service trips up the Bruneau and Jarbridge rivers, complete with a safari-style campout and gourmet meals to refuel after crushing the river's class IV rapids.
More of Idaho's best-kept nearby secrets
Two more of Idaho's best-kept secrets, the Bruneau Sand Dunes and the C.J. Strike National Wildlife Refuge, are can't-miss attractions around Bruneau Canyon. Bruneau Dunes State Park is home to the tallest freestanding sand dunes in North America, coming at 470 feet — over 100 feet taller than the tallest building in Boise. It is one of the only places in the state to try sandboarding. Entry fees into the park cost around $7 to $14 per vehicle at the time of this writing. During the day, you'll likely see local birds soaring overhead, including hawks, herons, eagles, and falcons. If you still have energy after dark, go on a guided tour of the sky and catch some incredible views of the Milky Way.
Bruneau Dunes has year-round access to campgrounds, including two ADA-accessible sites. For travelers missing the comforts of home, including electricity, heating, air conditioning, a bed, and running water (except for winter), consider staying in one of the state park's small cabins for $80 to $90 a night. During the peak visiting seasons of spring and fall, advance reservations for the cabins are highly recommended and can be made online or by phone. Regular campsites can be reserved on arrival or in advance to make planning easier.
Just west of Bruneau Dunes State Park is the C.J. Strike National Wildlife Area. In the early summer, the Cove Recreation Site is a must-visit for a day of fishing, as it is well-stocked with trout, bluegill, crappie, and bass. The day-use fee is $5 per vehicle, and camping is permitted. Note that Idaho Fish and Game is strict about enforcing the state's regulations, including rules for fishing licenses for both residents and visitors.