5 Cities That Could Be The Next Portland, According To Reddit

Traditionally part of what one Redditor called the "PABST Belt" (Portland-Austin-Brooklyn-Seattle-Twin Cities) to describe cities that shared a common culture of quirky locality, former residents of both cities believe that Minneapolis' intimidating winters have kept it off the radar for those seeking a Portlandia vibe. However, more travelers and prospective residents seem to be picking up on the city's bohemian local culture, drawn to that same brand of individualism that Portland values too. With a commonly shared history and era of construction, historic neighborhoods, and similar proximity to the coast of a large body of water, the two cities share historic and environmental qualities.

Like Portland, Minneapolis values open space in urban areas with a total of 185 parks in the city that feature lakes, creeks, and of course the banks of the Mississippi River. The Twin Cities (inclusive of St. Paul) also features over 55 miles of scenic trails and parkways and plays host to several gardens and even bird sanctuaries. This bears a resemblance to Portland's urban forests and Tree Equity projects that emphasize the availability of green space for all city constituents.

Additionally, Minneapolis has an expansive bicycling system, with 98 miles of bike lanes, 101 miles of off-street trails, and 16 miles of on-street, protected bikeways. Biking is an integrated part of Minneapolis' transportation culture, and it was even ranked as one of the country's best cycling cities by Bicycle Magazine in 2018. Portland was ranked third in 2016, with the magazine noting just how popular bike riding is for the City of Roses — so much so that many residents could be classified as "expert" riders. So, if you're willing to brave some snow, Minneapolis could be your Portland of the north.