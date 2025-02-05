5 Cities That Could Be The Next Portland, According To Reddit
For many years, "Keep Portland Weird" was the unofficial yet incredibly impactful slogan of this Pacific Northwest city in Oregon. With an emphasis on local business, personal identity, art, and quirky offbeat pursuits, its reputation as a holdout against modern, conforming conventions is a draw for prospective residents and visitors. Known as the City of Roses, Portland is a trendy city known for its delicious coffee, tasty fusion cuisine, and even some of the prettiest trails in Oregon. However, as is the case for many cities that grow over time and face modernity, some former residents and visitors lament that Portland has steered away from its uniquely local roots that used to scorn big box brands and is now as "corporate" as many other larger cities in America.
In reality, Portland still embodies that quirky individualism that put it on the map in the first place. But it is understandable why some are looking to other U.S. cities to "stay weird", particularly for a lower price tag and fewer people (or perhaps even milder weather). Yes, Portland is still worth a visit to explore the area's beautiful scenery and off-beat personality. But if you're looking for an alternative destination, here are the five cities that could be the next Portland, according to former residents and long-time visitors via conversations on Reddit.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Traditionally part of what one Redditor called the "PABST Belt" (Portland-Austin-Brooklyn-Seattle-Twin Cities) to describe cities that shared a common culture of quirky locality, former residents of both cities believe that Minneapolis' intimidating winters have kept it off the radar for those seeking a Portlandia vibe. However, more travelers and prospective residents seem to be picking up on the city's bohemian local culture, drawn to that same brand of individualism that Portland values too. With a commonly shared history and era of construction, historic neighborhoods, and similar proximity to the coast of a large body of water, the two cities share historic and environmental qualities.
Like Portland, Minneapolis values open space in urban areas with a total of 185 parks in the city that feature lakes, creeks, and of course the banks of the Mississippi River. The Twin Cities (inclusive of St. Paul) also features over 55 miles of scenic trails and parkways and plays host to several gardens and even bird sanctuaries. This bears a resemblance to Portland's urban forests and Tree Equity projects that emphasize the availability of green space for all city constituents.
Additionally, Minneapolis has an expansive bicycling system, with 98 miles of bike lanes, 101 miles of off-street trails, and 16 miles of on-street, protected bikeways. Biking is an integrated part of Minneapolis' transportation culture, and it was even ranked as one of the country's best cycling cities by Bicycle Magazine in 2018. Portland was ranked third in 2016, with the magazine noting just how popular bike riding is for the City of Roses — so much so that many residents could be classified as "expert" riders. So, if you're willing to brave some snow, Minneapolis could be your Portland of the north.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Redditors across multiple boards suggested that Pittsburgh could be a burgeoning new Portlandia, particularly for its mountain-adjacent locale, emphasis on outdoor activity, and similar cityscapes including a multitude of bridges, hills, and river intersections. Culturally, former Portland residents who made the move to Pittsburgh say that the latter city is an authentic, gritty (in the best ways) representation of local pride and vibes. It's "rough around the edges but filled with scrappy creatives making their city their canvas," as u/Eudaimonics poetically wrote on Reddit. Stemming from a historic working class and blue-collar identity, the city very much embraces a down-to-earth feeling of community. Another city where biking is on the rise (though maybe not quite as prevalent as PDX quite yet), Pittsburgh now has 50 bike share stations thanks to the local non-profit biking advocacy group, Bike Pgh!
Transplants and travelers to Pittsburgh point out the city's overall affordability, particularly when compared to coastal counterparts like Portland or Washington D.C. It's a city that has both metropolitan and local small-town feels where one could still live in or in proximity to the city for well under what you'd see in Portland. Pittsburgh is walkable, has green space, and hosts a number of cultural festivals including music festivals and brewery-focused adventures – everything you think of when describing PDX too. All in all, it appears transplants love the city's landscape, its price tag, and local authenticity as seen through the city's various happenings.
Richmond, Virginia
A couple of voices on a Reddit thread about cities that are most like Portland mentioned Richmond, Virginia, as another spot worth keeping an eye on for its Portlandia-esque vibes. Diving deeper, the Portland, Oregon vs. Richmond, VA thread lays out a strong case for Richmond's potential ascension into the ranks of a funky, cool town with a love of the outdoors. With a number of ski facilities within a few hours of driving, lovely hiking trails (both easy beginner walks and more difficult elevation changes) within a few hours as well, and beautiful scenic drives to lakes, beaches, and mountains, Richmond is a great home base for those who love nature (as many Portlanders do). In terms of local culture, Redditors have highlighted Richmond's similarities to Portland in its creative, art-focused endeavors and distinct brewery scene.
Richmond's big leg up, according to a resident of both PDX and RVA, is the weather, if you're looking for more consistent seasons rather than general temperate (and rainy) climes. It does get extremely hot and humid in the summers, but otherwise, the variations of seasons may be more appealing than Portland's rainy environment. The rain, of course, is what makes the landscape of Portland and the surrounding Oregonian forests extremely appealing, though, with ferns, evergreens, and mossy trees dominating the landscape. In Richmond, you'll mostly see a number of deciduous trees like oak and pine, with lower elevation mountains than Portland, but of course with an all-season charm.
Portland, Maine
Sharing a namesake, Portland, Maine, is a small-town alternative to its more populous Oregonian counterpart. The idea of living and/or visiting both Portlands does strike prospective travelers as something of a whimsical "symmetry" as the two cities represent a pseudo-East Coast vs. West Coast battle. Founded in 1786, Portland, Maine, could be considered a kind of ancestor to Portland, Oregon. In fact, two New England travelers from Massachusetts and Maine made their west in 1851, establishing Portland, Oregon. Lore has it that each man wanted to name the new Oregonian town after their hometown in New England, and they took it to a coin toss. The man from Portland, Maine, won the toss, and the city was forever known as the West Coast Portland.
Interesting history aside, Redditors compare the two cities' seaside locales for their similarities and differences. Maine has that classic New England seacoast dotted with lighthouses and lobster roll-serving restaurants (there is a thriving food scene in Portland, Maine, jokes aside). And while some may say that Oregon has an edge over Maine for mountain activities, New England does have a fair amount of alpine destinations within a short distance of coastal Portland, including some of the best mountain resorts in America for winter snowshoeing.
The drawback to Portland, Maine as opposed to Portland, Oregon, however, may be housing cost and availability. Redditors have noted that inventory is low in southern Maine, so if you're hoping to get more bang for your buck, then East Coast Portland may not be for you. However, if you're looking for that historic, small-town version of Portland that loves local shopping and community, then it may be worth a bit more exploration.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
A suggestion that sometimes gets wrapped up in larger conversations of the Midwest and the Rust Belt (including other potential PDX-like locales such as Detroit, Buffalo, and Cincinnati), Milwaukee imbues the same sense of blue-collar, industrial history in its local cityscape in the same way Portland may have done a few decades ago. Similar to fellow Rust Belt city, Pittsburgh, Redditors refer to Milwaukee as a grittier, less curated, and authentic alternative to a modern Portland. The two cities have some interesting similarities that could appeal to a PDX resident.
Historically, Milwaukee has had a thriving brewing industry thanks to major name brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon, but much like Portland, Milwaukee is home to several microbreweries, making it the craft beer capital of the Midwest. If beer isn't a draw, then Milwaukee's downtown area has much to commend itself as a potential candidate for Portland's crown. The city is easy to get around, boasts a lovely waterfront area, and emphasizes access to locally grown food via the Farmers Market.
Redditors all describe a certain Pacific-Northwest mentality and lifestyle taking place deep in the Midwest within Milwaukee's city limits. With an overall lower cost of living according to data analysts at Versus, you'll find that Milwaukee on average has lower public transport costs and cheaper rent than Portland. Evidently, in Milwaukee you can achieve a very similar way of life as one could in Portland, but without having to spend the same kind of cash.
How we find these Portlandia potentials?
Attempting to parse out where "the next Portland" is can be a highly subjective exercise, and is based on opinion largely coming from former residents and long-time visitors. Consulting over a dozen Reddit boards, we surveyed the most common responses and recurring threads in each conversation before taking to statistics and data to ensure claims were a matter of fact, not just perception.
Redditors pointed to a city's diversity, affordability, emphasis on local business, and outdoorsy feel as main comparisons to the City of Roses. For consideration though, current residents also make the case that, with people moving out of the city, Portland is retaining its unique, "weird" reputation, reacquainting itself with what it means to be a local community.