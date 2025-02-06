One Of America's Only Nesting Sites For Puffins Is On A Scenic Maine Island With Incredible Views

Visiting Eastern Egg Rock requires a boat tour, and two companies offer excursions led by experts from the National Audubon Society, who have played a crucial role in bringing puffins back to the island. One option is Cap'n Fish's Cruises, which departs from Boothbay Harbor, one of Maine's most underrated coastal towns. Getting to Boothbay Harbor is relatively simple: You can fly into Portland, Maine, and drive an hour and 15 minutes north. Buses from Boston also stop in Wiscasset, a nearby town. The other tour, offered by Hardy Boat Cruises, departs from New Harbor, which lies on a separate Maine peninsula but is accessible via the same travel routes. To get around the area easily, you may want to book a rental car. As of the time of writing, Cap'n Fish's tour costs $59 per adult, while Hardy Boat's costs $51 per adult, with the latter lasting about an hour less.

The journey to Eastern Egg Rock is an experience in itself. The boat glides past several small islands, historic lighthouses, and working lobster boats. Along the way, passengers may spot whales, porpoises, and seals, making it a good idea to keep your binoculars handy. Once the boat arrives near the island, Audubon naturalists provide live narration, pointing out the thriving puffin colony. Eastern Egg Rock itself is rocky, with patches of tall grass, raspberry, and elderberry. Visitors should come prepared with a windbreaker and sunscreen, as the open waters can be both breezy and sunny. While boat tours are available daily, stepping foot on the island is prohibited during breeding season, which runs from April 1 to August 31.