Get A Free Drink At A Las Vegas Barber Shop With Old-School Charm And A Secret Speakeasy

The Cosmopolitan is located on the west side of the Strip, just under 3 miles from the airport. If you're not staying at the Cosmo, we highly recommend public transportation like free shuttles and buses as the cheapest way to get around Las Vegas to visit The Saloon. The Cosmopolitan can be one of the more expensive resorts on the Strip, with room rates spiking to around $400 a night throughout the year. Luckily, you don't have to stay there to take advantage of this secret space.

The Barbershop is on level one in the Boulevard Tower, and it's recommended that you make reservations for both your haircut (though they do take walk-ins) and the speakeasy. The actual barbershop is open from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The speakeasy opens at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week. It's not just haircuts and great whiskey at this fascinating space in the Cosmo.

There is live music on Monday and Thursday through Saturday. On Sundays, guests can request songs, while on Tuesdays, they can jump on the stage for karaoke. Things get especially wild on Wednesday for Wild West Wednesdays. The dress code is smart casual or upscale, and you can see a lineup of who is playing and make reservations on the official website. The Cosmopolitan also has three other speakeasies, including Beauty & Essex, Ski Lodge, and Ghost Donkey, which celebrates Mexican tradition with authentic cuisine at the Urban Food Hall.