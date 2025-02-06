Get A Free Drink At A Las Vegas Barber Shop With Old-School Charm And A Secret Speakeasy
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city of entertainment. You can spend all day at a slot machine in a casino, shop until you drop, wander the Strip to see outrageously decadent themed hotels and resorts, or venture off the beaten path for hotspots like the Back to the 80's Cafe & More Las Vegas. However, there is one hotel and resort that offers one of the city's more unique experiences. While visiting the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, you may want to stop in for a haircut and a shave at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. This joint is a working barbershop where you can spiff up your 'do or get a straight razor shave. The aesthetic is similar to the kind of place your grandpa may have patronized. However, through the janitor's door in the back, you'll find an old-fashioned speakeasy called The Saloon that's inspired by the days of Prohibition. In addition, according to the Raised in Vegas Instagram account, there is a trick to getting a free drink while you visit.
In the post, local radio personality Heather Collins explains that you have to make your way to the old-timey cash register up front. If you can figure out how to open it, you may be lucky enough to score a free drink ticket. The establishment replenishes them through the night, so you may have to wait a bit.
All about The Cosmo's hidden speakeasy
The Cosmopolitan is located on the west side of the Strip, just under 3 miles from the airport. If you're not staying at the Cosmo, we highly recommend public transportation like free shuttles and buses as the cheapest way to get around Las Vegas to visit The Saloon. The Cosmopolitan can be one of the more expensive resorts on the Strip, with room rates spiking to around $400 a night throughout the year. Luckily, you don't have to stay there to take advantage of this secret space.
The Barbershop is on level one in the Boulevard Tower, and it's recommended that you make reservations for both your haircut (though they do take walk-ins) and the speakeasy. The actual barbershop is open from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The speakeasy opens at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week. It's not just haircuts and great whiskey at this fascinating space in the Cosmo.
There is live music on Monday and Thursday through Saturday. On Sundays, guests can request songs, while on Tuesdays, they can jump on the stage for karaoke. Things get especially wild on Wednesday for Wild West Wednesdays. The dress code is smart casual or upscale, and you can see a lineup of who is playing and make reservations on the official website. The Cosmopolitan also has three other speakeasies, including Beauty & Essex, Ski Lodge, and Ghost Donkey, which celebrates Mexican tradition with authentic cuisine at the Urban Food Hall.