New York's Highest Mountain In The Adirondacks Offers Jaw-Dropping Views And Challenging Trek
Hiking the tallest mountain in the world is probably not in the cards unless you are an expert mountaineer with amazing travel insurance and around $50,000 to spare. However, the tallest mountain in New York is far more accessible to daring hikers willing to work for a remarkable payoff at the summit. Towering over the other 45 Adirondack peaks and located deep in the High Peaks Wilderness of Upstate New York, Mount Marcy measures an impressive 5,344 feet in elevation and will leave your legs shaking (both from the height and the trail's difficulty).
Mount Marcy is the type of one-and-done hike you'll feel incredibly proud to finish, and immediately check off your bucket list. The non-stop boulders, steep paths, and 3,166-foot elevation gain aren't for the faint of heart, but the views from the granite dome are worth it. Seemingly endless jagged mountain ridges stretch as far as the eye can see, while giant pines look like shrubs on a model train track. On sunny days, clouds cast their shadows over the entire landscape and it feels like you're on the top of the world.
Although you can conquer Mount Marcy in one long day (with between eight and 12 hours of walking), many hikers choose to first trek to Marcy Dam and set up camp. Although camping allows you to break up the trail, you'll also have to carry your gear over 2 miles to the campground – gear that will likely weigh around 30 pounds per person with your tent and other supplies. Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to bring layers, a flashlight, mosquito repellant, a first-aid kit, and excess water and food (plus a bear canister to put it in).
Hike through forests, brooks, and across broken stones for unbelievable Adirondack views
Although there are four routes to the summit of Mount Marcy, the Van Hoevenberg Trail is the most popular, and with good reason. Measuring 14.8 miles out-and-back, it's the shortest and most direct route. Only a 15-minute drive from Lake Placid, the trailhead and parking area can be found right outside the Adirondack Mountain Club's High Peaks Information Center.
As a good warm-up, the path starts with 2.3 miles of rolling hills. However, once you reach Marcy Dam, the even ground and soft path turn into a steep, bouldery stretch winding along brooks through densely wooded forests. This part of the trail is like a stone-strewn creek bed and it's imperative that you wear sturdy hiking boots to protect your feet. As you near the summit, plants become sparse and bare-rock replaces the trees and foliage. It can get quite windy at the summit, so pack a windbreaker or warm jacket.
For hikers familiar with steep ascents in the Sierra Nevadas or Cascades, Mount Marcy's elevation gain won't feel as strenuous because it's spread out over 7.4 miles. On the other hand, if this is your first serious peak, the Van Hoevenberg Trail might give new meaning to the term "grueling." However, upon reaching the summit, you'll understand why the awe-inspiring Adirondacks are often called the gateway to the outdoors.
Tips for hiking Mount Marcy
You'll notice the time it takes to hike Mount Marcy varies significantly. This is due to several factors, including fitness level, crowds on the trail, how much time you spend on the summit, and, most importantly, the time of year. Although the Van Hoevenberg Trail remains open during the winter months, snow and ice cover the path, adding extra time to your journey. In fact, during the months of November, December, January, and February, the Van Hoevenberg route should be added to the list of trails only for experienced hikers. The best time to conquer these steep slopes is between March and early October, with many hikers choosing late September when the leaves turn beautiful shades of orange, red, and gold. However, if you hike on a weekend during peak season, you'll likely experience some congestion on the trails, and it will be more difficult to secure a campsite at Marcy Dam (sites are first-come-first-serve).
Due to its location next to the trailhead, the Adirondak Loj and Wilderness Campground is one of the best accommodation options in the area. Choose from bunks, co-ed lofts, and private rooms in this historic lodge overlooking Heart Lake. The lodge also provides hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing gear rentals. If you want to stay in a larger town and take advantage of great local restaurants, book a room at this historic but modern Adirondack hotel offering a vibrant hub in the heart of Lake Placid.