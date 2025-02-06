New York's Highest Mountain In The Adirondacks Offers Jaw-Dropping Views And Challenging Trek

Hiking the tallest mountain in the world is probably not in the cards unless you are an expert mountaineer with amazing travel insurance and around $50,000 to spare. However, the tallest mountain in New York is far more accessible to daring hikers willing to work for a remarkable payoff at the summit. Towering over the other 45 Adirondack peaks and located deep in the High Peaks Wilderness of Upstate New York, Mount Marcy measures an impressive 5,344 feet in elevation and will leave your legs shaking (both from the height and the trail's difficulty).

Mount Marcy is the type of one-and-done hike you'll feel incredibly proud to finish, and immediately check off your bucket list. The non-stop boulders, steep paths, and 3,166-foot elevation gain aren't for the faint of heart, but the views from the granite dome are worth it. Seemingly endless jagged mountain ridges stretch as far as the eye can see, while giant pines look like shrubs on a model train track. On sunny days, clouds cast their shadows over the entire landscape and it feels like you're on the top of the world.

Although you can conquer Mount Marcy in one long day (with between eight and 12 hours of walking), many hikers choose to first trek to Marcy Dam and set up camp. Although camping allows you to break up the trail, you'll also have to carry your gear over 2 miles to the campground – gear that will likely weigh around 30 pounds per person with your tent and other supplies. Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to bring layers, a flashlight, mosquito repellant, a first-aid kit, and excess water and food (plus a bear canister to put it in).