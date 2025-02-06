Washington's Natural Gem Is A State Park With Trees So Unique They're Considered 'Living Fossils'
When we picture forests, images of the towering Redwoods of California or the lush tropical rainforests of Costa Rica, like those in Monteverde's first ever tree-climbing park, may come to mind. However, that impression leaves no room for an entirely different forest — one that thrived between 15 and 16 million years ago, turned to stone, and still exists today: the Ginkgo Petrified Forest. Covering over 7,000 acres in the middle of Washington, Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park is one of the largest petrified forests in the world.
However, size isn't the only thing that makes this primordial forest stand out. Like the name suggests, this state park is home to rare petrified ginkgo trees (Ginkgo biloba), a species of tree so ancient it's widely referred to as a "living fossil." Nowadays, ginkgos grow in China and Japan, but millions of years ago they also flourished in ultra-damp marshes across the U.S. state of Washington. These trees where then petrified when ancient volcanic eruptions produced lava flows that spilled into lakes with sunken, waterlogged tree trunks and branches. The excessive water throughout the sunken wood protected it from burning, and over time minerals replaced the organic material, turning the wood to stone. Today, visitors to Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park not only have the chance to see fossilized ginkgo wood but over 50 petrified tree species. Although the trees no longer stand proud or shed yellow leaves in autumn, they have become something beautifully enduring.
Hike through rock forests and prehistoric lake beds at Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park
During your visit to this underrated Washington state park, you can learn more about the petrified forest, discover hiking trails, camp, have a picnic, and more. However, if you only do one thing in the park, it should be hiking the 3-mile Ginkgo Interpretive Trail. This relatively flat loop takes you through an ancient lake bed and a fossilized forest, featuring petrified ginkgos as well as firs, spruces, walnuts, elms. This trail can get quite sunny, so make sure to bring a hat, sunscreen, extra water, and any other gear important for taking a hike on vacation. The first quarter-mile of the trail is paved making exploring this diverse selection of fossilized trees accessible and an ideal choice for families with small children.
Situated 2 miles from the trails, the Ginkgo Interpretive Center is the best place to learn about the park's geological history and cool off in the air-conditioning after exploring the petrified trees. Although the park is accessible year-round, the center is only open daily between mid-May and mid-September. However, it is also open Friday through Sunday in late spring and early autumn, and it is possible to make a private appointment during the winter months. The best time to visit this state park is in spring or fall when temperatures are cooler and you can comfortably hike or camp along the Columbia River.
Planning a trip to Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park
Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park is located in central Washington only a 2-hour drive from Seattle, so it is possible to visit in a day trip. However, spending the night is more fun. Pitch a tent or park your RV at the waterfront, pet-friendly campground in the Wanapum Recreation Area (located immediately next to the state park). Open yearly between March 1 and October 31, Wanapum Campground has around 50 campsites with access to the double-lane boat launch, picnic tables, fire rings, and a swimming beach. According to reviews on Tripadvisor, this campground is often windy at night. Because of this, it's a good idea to tie everything down and make sure to secure your tent with stakes. May, June, and July are the breeziest months but, despite the wind, nothing beats a sunrise over the Columbia Gorge.
If you prefer not to camp and would rather stay in a hotel, you can head to the nearby town of George and stay at the GQ Extended Stay. Or, for something a little more upscale, you can check out the Sagecliff Resort and Spa which has private condos for rent that overlook the Columbia River. If you are looking for more to do in Washington after exploring the Ginkgo Petrified Forest, the town of Cashmere — where you can jump on the Stevens Pass Greenway and head out on an iconic roadtrip that will take you through some of the Northwest's prettiest mountain, lake, and island views — is only a 2-hour drive from this state park.