Washington's Natural Gem Is A State Park With Trees So Unique They're Considered 'Living Fossils'

When we picture forests, images of the towering Redwoods of California or the lush tropical rainforests of Costa Rica, like those in Monteverde's first ever tree-climbing park, may come to mind. However, that impression leaves no room for an entirely different forest — one that thrived between 15 and 16 million years ago, turned to stone, and still exists today: the Ginkgo Petrified Forest. Covering over 7,000 acres in the middle of Washington, Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park is one of the largest petrified forests in the world.

However, size isn't the only thing that makes this primordial forest stand out. Like the name suggests, this state park is home to rare petrified ginkgo trees (Ginkgo biloba), a species of tree so ancient it's widely referred to as a "living fossil." Nowadays, ginkgos grow in China and Japan, but millions of years ago they also flourished in ultra-damp marshes across the U.S. state of Washington. These trees where then petrified when ancient volcanic eruptions produced lava flows that spilled into lakes with sunken, waterlogged tree trunks and branches. The excessive water throughout the sunken wood protected it from burning, and over time minerals replaced the organic material, turning the wood to stone. Today, visitors to Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park not only have the chance to see fossilized ginkgo wood but over 50 petrified tree species. Although the trees no longer stand proud or shed yellow leaves in autumn, they have become something beautifully enduring.