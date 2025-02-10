One Of America's Last Floating Bridges Is A Secret, Locally Loved Vermont Gem With Scenic Shores
Like so many towns and villages in Vermont, the nation's most rural state, Brookfield can fly by in the blink of an eye — and even faster at full speed on Interstate 89, which passes alongside. Indeed, the community of just 1,288 people musters little more than a town clerk's office, post office, and church in its tiny center, along Sunset Lake. The rest is given over to vast swaths of thick forest and acres of farmland producing dairy, mushrooms, berries, apples, and various produce and meat — as well as postcard views of the state. Picking up anything else means heading north up the highway to Berlin or Montpelier, the smallest state capital in the country, 18 miles away.
Nevertheless, Brookfield sees a steady stream of visitors and a deluxe portion of love for its singular sight — a floating bridge across Sunset Lake. Stretched 321 feet atop 10 pontoons underneath, the oak-plank, single-lane bridge carries traffic by foot, bike, horse, or engine power. It sits low in the water, compared to a traditional bridge, offering an intimate view of the rippling water, forested skirt, and the odd gable on either side. Through the center runs a single lane for vehicles, while the edges are raised to create five-foot walking paths. The direction of car traffic alternates and ambles along at a rural speed, slowing to enjoy the scene with the photographers, fisherfolk, trekkers, and travelers on the pathways.
A 200-year span across time and place
Some of the love for Brookfield's floating bridge is because it's always been there, at least for the past eight generations. Built in 1820 in response to a tragic drowning, the bridge has gone through numerous iterations over the centuries. The current version is the eighth to float across the lake and was opened in 2015 after years of closure due to deteriorating timber and plastic pontoons in the previous. This may be the strongest and sturdiest, too, thanks to the fiber-reinforced polymer pontoons that now keep the bridge atop the water. Above the surface, though, the wood covering echoes the appearance of yore and fits the pastoral scene. The engineering makes it special, though, as the only such floating bridge in the world and one of two floating bridges in the United States.
All of these elements help make the Brookfield Floating Bridge an attraction to a variety of visitors. The most action occurs in summer when the bridge becomes a stop on the itinerary for tourists and a jump-off point for a cool dip in mountain water. In spring, fisherfolk come to cast off the bridge for bass, yellow perch, and trout. Fall beckons the leaf peepers to see the postcard foliage. Once the snow falls and frosts heave, however, the bridge closes to everyone until blossoms bloom again, usually from November to April. Add Brookfield Floating Bridge to your Vermont itinerary, along with nearby stops, like this uncrowded, enchanting four-season town full of cute inns and "Fall's Color Capital."