A French-Inspired New Jersey Restaurant Offers Gorgeous Garden Views With World-Class Cuisine
New York is acclaimed for its culinary scene, but its neighbor New Jersey is not too shabby either. Visitors cross the Hudson River to feast in spicy-hot suburban Koreatown, and undeniably, several of the Garden State's cities are considered to be underrated foodie destinations in America. All that aside, if you're looking for a New Jersey eatery that offers fine dining and breathtaking garden views, Rat's Restaurant is the place for you. Located in Hamilton near Trenton and Princeton, this upscale establishment serves French-inspired fare. In 2024, was named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country by People.
Rat's Restaurant is situated within Grounds for Sculpture, a verdant 42-acre site with striking art pieces that are surrounded by flora and fauna. The eatery resembles a rustic French cottage, which is spectacular in and of itself. An old-world-styled interior ushers in diners who can indulge in artisanal cheeses or braised short ribs served with parsnip puree, among many other things. However, those who opt for patio seating will be rewarded with dreamy scenery.
Rat's Restaurant's outdoor landscape includes a body of water, referred to as Rat's Pond, filled with water lilies and koi fish. There's abundant greenery, and in the distance, diners will see Monet's Bridge. This structure is a nod to the iconic artist's 1899 piece, "Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies." In fact, Rat's Restaurant was modeled after Giverny, a French village in Normandy where you'll find Monet's House and Gardens.
What you need to know before dining at Rat's Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey
You might be wondering why Rat's Restaurant is called what it's called. Grounds for Sculpture is the brainchild of the late New Jersey artist Seward Johnson. As a child, Johnson was a fan of "The Wind in the Willows." The book has a character, Ratty, and this ultimately became the eatery's namesake. If you want to dine at Rat's, you do not need to be visiting Grounds for Sculpture, which does charge admission. However, it is strongly advised to make a reservation, especially if you want to eat outdoors.
Visit in the spring, summer, or fall to enjoy Hamilton's mild temperatures. If the the weather is chilly, Rat's Restaurant does have outdoor heating. At the time of this writing, Rat's Restaurant is open Thursday to Sunday, typically offering lunch and dinner. Ranked as the second best eatery in Hamilton on TripAdvisor, reviewers rave about the French onion soup and Crème brulee.
An assortment of libations including wine and cocktails are available too. The majority of lunch and dinner entrees are priced over $20. Bookings for Rat's Restaurant can be made online on OpenTable. It's less than two hours away from New York City and is easily accessible via public transportation. From Penn Station, visitors can take a NEC train to the Hamilton Rail Station. From there, they can board the NJ Transit 608 Bus. Likewise, Philadelphia is only an hour away.
Explore Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Outdoor diners will be met with views of awe-inspiring pieces nestled within the scenery. Rat's Pond is home to "Leucantha," an imposing bust created by artist Philip Grausman. "Summertime Lady," by David Hostetler, displays a magnificent silhouette. It's important to note that dining at Rat's Restaurant does not grant visitors admission to Grounds for Sculpture. Nevertheless, this family-friendly attraction has lifelike artwork and is worth checking out before or after your meal.
You'll view pieces created with various mediums, including those by Grounds for Sculpture's founder, Seward Johnson. One of his sculptures, "The Hunting Party," features four women, made with metal and bronze, in colorful period clothing. All told, there are over 300 sculptures to discover. As one reviewer on Google explained, "The way each sculpture interacts with the natural surroundings is simply awe-inspiring. Every piece feels thoughtfully placed, inviting you to pause and reflect."
In addition, there's a lotus pond, walking paths, a water garden, four galleries holding temporary exhibits, and more. Best of all, it's open year-round, so you can enjoy a snowy stroll in the winter or plan a perfect summer day around this attraction. Grounds for Sculpture is open Wednesday to Monday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, and remember to bring your best walking shoes. Planning to stay overnight? There are hotels nearby, including Homewood Suites, where its possible to find a room for under $200 in the winter or spring.