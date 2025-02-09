A French-Inspired New Jersey Restaurant Offers Gorgeous Garden Views With World-Class Cuisine

New York is acclaimed for its culinary scene, but its neighbor New Jersey is not too shabby either. Visitors cross the Hudson River to feast in spicy-hot suburban Koreatown, and undeniably, several of the Garden State's cities are considered to be underrated foodie destinations in America. All that aside, if you're looking for a New Jersey eatery that offers fine dining and breathtaking garden views, Rat's Restaurant is the place for you. Located in Hamilton near Trenton and Princeton, this upscale establishment serves French-inspired fare. In 2024, was named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country by People.

Rat's Restaurant is situated within Grounds for Sculpture, a verdant 42-acre site with striking art pieces that are surrounded by flora and fauna. The eatery resembles a rustic French cottage, which is spectacular in and of itself. An old-world-styled interior ushers in diners who can indulge in artisanal cheeses or braised short ribs served with parsnip puree, among many other things. However, those who opt for patio seating will be rewarded with dreamy scenery.

Rat's Restaurant's outdoor landscape includes a body of water, referred to as Rat's Pond, filled with water lilies and koi fish. There's abundant greenery, and in the distance, diners will see Monet's Bridge. This structure is a nod to the iconic artist's 1899 piece, "Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies." In fact, Rat's Restaurant was modeled after Giverny, a French village in Normandy where you'll find Monet's House and Gardens.