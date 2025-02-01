Here's What It Actually Takes To Become An Air Traffic Control Employee

As air traffic continually increases, the chance of an aviation accident also increases, unfortunately (that's just math). However, with the exception of more minor incidents, like the recent rash of Boeing 737 airplane accidents, there hasn't been a large-scale airplane disaster on U.S. soil since 2009. That is, until the evening of January 29, 2025, when a Blackhawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet from Wichita, Kansas, attempting to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. The collision caused an explosion mid-air before both aircraft fell into the Potomac River below. All 67 people aboard the plane and the helicopter are presumed dead.

In the wake of his horrific tragedy, officials are scrambling to find answers. In a controversial press conference on January 30, President Trump appeared to partially blame the crash on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) requirements, as well as the policies of both his Democratic predecessors, President Biden, who left office on January 20, 2025, and President Obama, who left office before Trump's first term, in 2017. When responding to a reporter asking him for evidence on these claims, Trump explained that he came to these conclusions "Because I have common sense."

These comments make it seem like there are few standards for hiring air traffic controllers, much less anyone working for the FAA. But what does it actually take to become an air traffic control employee?