New Hampshire is the ultimate scenic vacation destination, famed for its wild landscapes like the White Mountains, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a playground for skiing and snowboarding. Its 19th century granite-quarrying heritage earned it the "Granite State" nickname, while its rugged terrain and glacial history left behind a legacy of quaint small towns. Beloved for these towns which continue to preserve local charm and heritage, New Hampshire invites vacationers to explore covered bridges, relax in tranquil settings, and stay in cozy, picturesque inns. For those seeking an off-the-beaten-path escape, Northwood in Rockingham County offers a year-round getaway with classic New England charm.

Known as America's safest state for a stress-free vacation, New Hampshire epitomizes charm through remote towns like Northwood. Founded in the 1770s and followed swiftly with the construction of the New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood became a vital link between Portsmouth and Concord. It thrived as a through-town with taverns catering to passing travelers and later flourishing during the 19th century shoemaking boom. Today, Northwood is home to fewer than 5,000 permanent residents and is a hidden gem for antique enthusiasts, located on Route Four, colloquially known as "Antique Alley". It's an ideal stop on a scenic road trip through one of the country's oldest and most storied states.