Antique-Lined Streets And Lakeside Trails Fill This Historic New Hampshire Town With Charm
New Hampshire is the ultimate scenic vacation destination, famed for its wild landscapes like the White Mountains, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a playground for skiing and snowboarding. Its 19th century granite-quarrying heritage earned it the "Granite State" nickname, while its rugged terrain and glacial history left behind a legacy of quaint small towns. Beloved for these towns which continue to preserve local charm and heritage, New Hampshire invites vacationers to explore covered bridges, relax in tranquil settings, and stay in cozy, picturesque inns. For those seeking an off-the-beaten-path escape, Northwood in Rockingham County offers a year-round getaway with classic New England charm.
Known as America's safest state for a stress-free vacation, New Hampshire epitomizes charm through remote towns like Northwood. Founded in the 1770s and followed swiftly with the construction of the New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood became a vital link between Portsmouth and Concord. It thrived as a through-town with taverns catering to passing travelers and later flourishing during the 19th century shoemaking boom. Today, Northwood is home to fewer than 5,000 permanent residents and is a hidden gem for antique enthusiasts, located on Route Four, colloquially known as "Antique Alley". It's an ideal stop on a scenic road trip through one of the country's oldest and most storied states.
Shop for antiques along Northwood's Main Street and savor local flavors
Northwood's iconic eight mile-long Main Street is a must-see, home to small local businesses, and a beloved destination for antiquing and thrifting. Browse for lost treasures at Northwood Antique & Collectible Center, Eagle Antiques, Parker-French Antique Center or N. Dearborn Antiques Gallery to find a unique gift or decor piece for your home.
The town's heritage of catering to travelers extends to its charming accommodations, and as with many of its other buildings like its Congregational Church, showcase quintessential New England architecture. Lake Shore Farm offers peaceful lakeside lodging with private beach access, while the highly-rated Meadow Farm Bed & Breakfast, a converted farm house, provides historic details and warm hospitality.
Northwood has a small selection of eateries for those looking to sample local flavors. For homestyle breakfasts and tasty homemade breads, visit Northwood Diner. Another local gem is The Original Johnson's Dairy Bar, located next door to the Northwoods Brewing Company, serving traditional New England fare, like seafood, steaks, and ice-cream. At the brewery, enjoy craft beers in a lively tasting room with a pizza restaurant, making it a community hub. Don't miss Marsh Berry Farm for some fresh, locally sourced produce like berries, peaches, and honey sold at their farmer's market.
Enjoy outdoor recreation in Northwood's lakes and parks
Northwood is renowned for its nine lakes and ponds, making it a haven for fishing, boating, and swimming. Northwood Lake, a 69 acre private lake is reserved for Northwood residents and guests however, Bow Lake, extending over 1,000 acres, offers serene fishing spots and the chance to spot bald eagles. And, while public swimming areas are available, they are not staffed. Jenness Pond, situated near Lake Shore Farm, is a picturesque fishing destination for anglers and is stocked with bass, perch, and pickerel.
Northwood Meadows State Park features rugged natural landscapes perfect for hiking and biking. Most of its trails here are classified as easy or moderate, making them ideal for families. Although the lake has drained due to a dam leak, the lake which was supplied water by a nearby dam has slowly been draining, repairs are scheduled for 2025. As one Google reviewer shared: "We've been going here for years and it's beautiful every season. From summertime hikes, miles of trails to explore, and a winter wonderland to get lost in. It's gorgeous year-round." With its lakeside beauty, outdoor activities, and small-town charm, Northwood offers a peaceful year-round retreat in New Hampshire's picturesque countryside, far removed from the hustle and bustle of a city.