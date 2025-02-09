Situated Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A New Mexico Town Boasting Charm, Art, And Cuisine
If you enjoy taking the road less traveled and visiting funky little towns in the American West, the Turquoise Trail should be on your road trip list. This National Scenic Byway winds through quirky towns with interesting pasts, historic sites, and plenty of charm in the heart of central New Mexico. It's called the Turquoise Trail in recognition of the blue-green opaque mineral-turned-gemstone that has been mined in the area since 900 A.D. The drive follows Highway 14 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, offering a great alternative to the more crowded Interstate 25 and making for a perfect day trip situated between the two cities.
While there are several towns and stops along this scenic drive, we're focusing on Madrid, New Mexico. You probably just pronounced it like the city in Spain, but here, it's MAD-rid, with the emphasis on mad. This town of about 200 people doesn't take itself too seriously, but it does offer some seriously good art in its local shops and galleries. You can also tour a museum, snap a fun photo at one of the town's quirky backdrops, take a self-guided walking tour, and discover why locals say Madrid is "too high to die."
Is Madrid worth visiting?
While Madrid, Spain, attracts millions of visitors each year, this Madrid has a much more laid-back feel with no crowds. No need to dress up to grab a locally sourced coffee and pastry at Java Junction or green chile cheesy tots while you sip an old-fashioned soda at Jezebel Soda Fountain. This former coal-mining town still highlights the remnants of its past, with many restaurants, shops, and buildings repurposed from its boom era. During its heyday in the 1920s and 1930s, 2,000 people lived there and Madrid was famous for its Christmas light displays, illuminating the entire town with over 150,000 lights. Locals say Walt Disney visited multiple times for inspiration while developing Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland. However, when World War II began, Madrid's iconic holiday lights dimmed as resources shifted to the war effort. By the 1950s, the coal industry collapsed, and Madrid became yet another American ghost town.
While the local galleries won't be as numerous as those in Santa Fe, a world-renowned city known as an artsy cultural paradise, you will find artists with unique flair and a story to tell. At Trading Bird, art takes the form of handcrafted jewelry made from locally mined turquoise. Calliope Fine Art and Craft Gallery showcases the work of 15 different artists, featuring everything from paintings and glasswork to sculptures. To become part of the art, stop by Connie's Photo Park to snap your picture at one of the many hand-painted cutouts.
How did Madrid come back to life?
In the 1960s and 70s, a wave of young artists and free spirits moved in, drawn to the abandoned mining town's affordability and rugged beauty. They lived in the remains of old buildings, slowly restoring them with creativity and color. Today, Madrid is a vibrant community where even the mailboxes are works of art. There are a few outdoor activities in the area as well, but not nearly as many as nearby Albuquerque, which is full of outdoor fun as well as recognizable spots from films and TV shows.
Madrid may look familiar though, thanks in part to the 2007 movie "Wild Hogs." The film featured scenes shot at Maggie's Diner, which was originally built as a set but remains a real attraction today selling souvenirs, but no food. The town's iconic Mine Shaft Tavern also appears in the film, adding to its biker-friendly appeal. Reviewers on Tripadvisor recommend the Green Chile Cheeseburger.
Annual events like the Madrid Film Festival, the Madrid Christmas Parade, and the revival of the town's famous holiday light displays continue to draw visitors. You can explore Madrid's rich history with a self-guided walking tour (about $7 as of this writing), available for download on your phone. This is where you'll hear more about why the town calls itself "too high to die." While you're in this area, don't miss nearby Las Vegas, New Mexico, another underrated small town with historic charm and galleries.