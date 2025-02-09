Situated Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A New Mexico Town Boasting Charm, Art, And Cuisine

If you enjoy taking the road less traveled and visiting funky little towns in the American West, the Turquoise Trail should be on your road trip list. This National Scenic Byway winds through quirky towns with interesting pasts, historic sites, and plenty of charm in the heart of central New Mexico. It's called the Turquoise Trail in recognition of the blue-green opaque mineral-turned-gemstone that has been mined in the area since 900 A.D. The drive follows Highway 14 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, offering a great alternative to the more crowded Interstate 25 and making for a perfect day trip situated between the two cities.

While there are several towns and stops along this scenic drive, we're focusing on Madrid, New Mexico. You probably just pronounced it like the city in Spain, but here, it's MAD-rid, with the emphasis on mad. This town of about 200 people doesn't take itself too seriously, but it does offer some seriously good art in its local shops and galleries. You can also tour a museum, snap a fun photo at one of the town's quirky backdrops, take a self-guided walking tour, and discover why locals say Madrid is "too high to die."