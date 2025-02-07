The Breathtaking Destination Rick Steves Says Is Exactly 'What An Italian Hill Town Should Be'
Italy packs a serious punch, filled with icons like the Dolomites, Lake Como, the Cinque Terre, the Colosseum, and so much more. One of the most famous regions, Tuscany, is especially renowned for its classic hill towns surrounded by world-class vineyards. However, there are enchanting hill towns in other parts of Italy, too, like in the region of Umbria, known as "Italy's Green Heart." Umbria is such an ideal place to experience the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds that it's become, some say, "the new Tuscany."
And one of the most beautiful hill towns in Umbria, Orvieto, has the distinction of being the favorite of famous travel guide Rick Steves, which is certainly saying something. Rick Steves has gained worldwide fame as a European travel expert, especially for his fellow Americans, and his recommendations carry some weight. So when Rick Steves says that Orvieto is "what an Italian hill town should be," well, you've got to be intrigued.
Orvieto, the ideal Italian hill town
According to Rick Steves, "Orvieto is one of the most striking, memorable, and enjoyable hill towns in central Italy." It has everything you'd hope for in an Italian hill town: a gorgeous cathedral, little traffic, excellent local wine, well-preserved squares, and a medieval vibe to the winding, cobblestoned streets. Orvieto is also around 90 minutes from Rome, which makes it one of the easiest and most incredible day trip destinations from the Italian capital. You can reach Orvieto via train, bus, or car — there's a large car park at the bottom of Orvieto's hill near the train station, in the new town area, ideal for day-trippers.
Since Orvieto is such a hotspot for day trippers, if you stay the night, you'll have the charming little hamlet almost entirely to yourself. A night in a hotel in Orvieto starts at approximately $85, although expect that to be pricier if you're hoping for more luxury, and travel during high season. There's plenty to see that makes a longer visit worth it, including the peaceful evenings. Evening is Steves' favorite time of day in Orvieto: "I like to close the evening with an after-dinner stroll, when the town is lamplit and romantic, then find a perfect spot to sit and simply savor the quiet thrill of a hill town after dark."
Wine, a cathedral, a funicular, and tunnels
So what makes Orvieto so special, besides the fact that it's a beautifully preserved hilltop town with incredible history and medieval charm? According to Rick Steves, part of Orvieto's charm is in its funicular, which connects the new town (at the bottom of the hill) to the old town (at the top). Save your leg muscles for climbing around the medieval streets of the old town rather than on a trek to the top. The funicular also provides incredible views of the Umbrian countryside in both directions.
Orvieto also stands out from other Italian hill towns thanks to its famous cathedral, the 13th-century Duomo di Orvieto, which towers above the rest of the city. Another thing that makes Orvieto unique? Its vast underground cave system, well-preserved from as far back as the Etruscans. Tour the tunnels to see the impressive St. Patrick's Well, which, as Steves notes, "impresses modern engineers to this day." Built to ensure safe drinking water during the 16th century, when the pope holed up (literally) in Orvieto to escape persecution, the well truly is massive, with 248 steps that go 175 feet deep and stretch 45 feet wide.
Of course, a destination known as "the new Tuscany" couldn't have earned its name without a serious wine culture. Orvieto is specifically known for its Classico wine, a fruity, flowery white that goes well with the local cheese, ricotta. For Orvieto's signature dish, piccione (pigeon), try an Orvieto red wine variety instead. In Rome, do as the Romans do, and in Orvieto, do as the Orvietans do: Eat pigeon! You can always wash it down with local wine, after all.