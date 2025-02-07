The Breathtaking Destination Rick Steves Says Is Exactly 'What An Italian Hill Town Should Be'

So what makes Orvieto so special, besides the fact that it's a beautifully preserved hilltop town with incredible history and medieval charm? According to Rick Steves, part of Orvieto's charm is in its funicular, which connects the new town (at the bottom of the hill) to the old town (at the top). Save your leg muscles for climbing around the medieval streets of the old town rather than on a trek to the top. The funicular also provides incredible views of the Umbrian countryside in both directions.

Orvieto also stands out from other Italian hill towns thanks to its famous cathedral, the 13th-century Duomo di Orvieto, which towers above the rest of the city. Another thing that makes Orvieto unique? Its vast underground cave system, well-preserved from as far back as the Etruscans. Tour the tunnels to see the impressive St. Patrick's Well, which, as Steves notes, "impresses modern engineers to this day." Built to ensure safe drinking water during the 16th century, when the pope holed up (literally) in Orvieto to escape persecution, the well truly is massive, with 248 steps that go 175 feet deep and stretch 45 feet wide.

Of course, a destination known as "the new Tuscany" couldn't have earned its name without a serious wine culture. Orvieto is specifically known for its Classico wine, a fruity, flowery white that goes well with the local cheese, ricotta. For Orvieto's signature dish, piccione (pigeon), try an Orvieto red wine variety instead. In Rome, do as the Romans do, and in Orvieto, do as the Orvietans do: Eat pigeon! You can always wash it down with local wine, after all.