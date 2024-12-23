The Easiest And Most Incredible Day Trip Destinations From Rome
Rome, the capital city of Italy that has flourished for thousands of years, has plenty of sites for tourists to feast their eyes on. From the Roman Colosseum to the awe-inspiring Sistine Chapel, Rome is a living history lesson that stretches across the ages from the ancient world through the Renaissance and beyond. But just because you could easily fill an entire trip without ever leaving the capital city doesn't mean that you should. In fact, there are dozens of ideal day trips from Rome, easily reachable by car or the extensive Italian railway system.
Although the farthest northern and southern reaches of Italy may be a bit much to get to in a single day (we don't recommend, for example, trying to visit the charming canal city of Venice from Rome unless you're able to stay there for at least a night or two). But there are a surprising number of places within just an hour or two that make a perfect getaway, allowing you to see more of Italy and make the most of your time in the country. From WWII battle sites to ancient Roman villas, here are just a few day trip options that will make your vacation even more memorable.
Castelli Romani
Castelli Romani (or Roman Castles, in English) is, unlike many of the destinations on this list, not a single town or tourist destination. Rather, it's a group of small cities, villages, and villas located just outside Rome, both conveniently located to the capital city as well as to each other, making it easy for visitors to spend a day hitting several different stops in the region.
While you'll find plenty of historical sites to explore — in addition to castles, there are numerous churches and archeological points of interest — this area is worth a visit for a different reason. Castelli Romani is known for its excellent wine, and you can find tasty reds, whites, and roses. It's the perfect opportunity to embark on a wine tour of the region — as long as you're not driving, that is. Have no fear, though: There are plenty of wine tasting tours that will shuttle you around for the day.
Tivoli
Located less than 20 miles from the urban center of Rome, Tivoli is an easy and relaxing day trip from the city that won't take too much effort to enjoy. It's best known for Hadrian's Villa, the home of an ancient Roman emperor, whose memory lingers on today with the ruins of Hadrian's Wall, marking the barrier between England (then the Roman province of Britannia) and their neighbors to the north. His villa goes far beyond being a simple countryside residence, as Hadrian sought to bring elements of the empire he was so proud of into its construction. Although few of the buildings of his architectural passion project remain, you can still get an overall sense of his vision in its construction.
While you're in the area, you can also pay a visit to Villa d'Este, home of the 16th-century cardinal Ippolito d'Este. The Renaissance palace itself is strikingly beautiful (and, interestingly enough, partially constructed out of stones from Hadrian's Villa, which was being excavated at the time of its construction), and it has lavish gardens for guests to explore to their heart's content.
Orvieto
It's hard to find a part of Italy that isn't pretty, but the hill town of Orvieto is absolutely stunning, even by Italian standards. It's a charming, largely car-free community that makes you feel as though you've been transported back in time, with its meandering lanes and well-preserved medieval architecture. And what you see on the surface is only the beginning of Orvieto's story — there's also an extensive underground cave system dating back to the Etruscans, which is open for exploration while on a guided tour.
Your legs might get a little tired, from all the climbing throughout the hill town, but the effort is well worth it. Orvieto is located just an hour and a half by train from Rome, and although it's a longer jaunt than some of the other day trips on our list, you can still manage to spend several hours here, especially if you're willing to get up early or head back after sunset.
Ostia
If you can't make it all the way down to Pompeii on your Italian vacation but still want to experience some of the ancient world, Ostia is a great option — it's certainly less crowded and chaotic than its more famous sister. Located just 45 minutes by train outside Rome, it is one of the most impressive archeological sites in all of Italy. Thousands of years ago, Ostia was a bustling Roman seaport, much of which is still surprisingly well preserved today.
The key appeal of Ostia is that there are not just one or two ruins for visitors to explore, but dozens, which showcase a variety of different aspects of ancient Roman life, from where they lived and worked to where they shopped and bathed. While there, you'll get a feel for its history as both a major economic and military force within the Roman empire. You can even take in a show at its massive brick theater — one of the oldest in the world that is still in use.
Florence
Florence isn't exactly the quickest jaunt from Rome, but if you have limited time in Italy and want to hit as many of the major sites as possible, it's one of the country's key stops. If you take the high-speed train from Rome, you'll be in Florence in about an hour and a half, after which you can explore everything this historical Tuscan city has to offer.
While you're in the city center, you have to swing by the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, otherwise known as the Duomo, one of Florence's most iconic sights. Art lovers will find plenty to suit their tastes as well — the Uffizi Gallery is world class, with major works by Renaissance artists such as da Vinci and Botticelli, while the Galleria dell'Accademia is home to Michelangelo's David. Just make sure you book a timed slot ahead of time — it'll make your visit much easier.
Naples
Pizza lovers, unite! Yes, you can get tasty pizza all over Italy, but if you want the original, Naples is the place to be — even if the misunderstood city does have a less than pristine reputation. Although New Haven, Connecticut, will argue that they actually invented the modern pizza we know and love today, Neapolitan pizza dates back to 1700s, after explorers brought tomato plants to Europe from South America (and after Europeans were finally convinced that tomatoes weren't poisonous — yes, really).
But lets say you venture beyond the pizzerias. There's plenty of sightseeing to do in Naples, from the ancient city center of Neapolis, which dates back to when Naples was founded as a Greek city, to the Piazza Plebiscito, which houses the palace of the Royal House of the Bourbons. And with the high-speed train bringing you from Rome to Naples in just over an hour, there's really no reason not to pay it a visit (unless you hate pizza).
Assisi
There's one person who is responsible for putting Assisi on the map — and he's been dead for about 800 years. St. Francis of Assisi was born in this Umbrian hill town in the 1200s, and is best known for founding the Franciscan religious order. As such, many of the key sites of interest in Assisi are related to Catholicism, with a number of churches and basilicas spread throughout the town for the faithful to visit.
But Assisi also has plenty to offer for those who are interested in history, but not necessarily in religious history. There are two medieval castles in Assisi, one of which has parts of the complex that date back to Roman times. You can also find a surprisingly well-preserved Roman amphitheater and Temple of Minerva (or at least the ancient facade of a Roman temple — the interior was converted into a Christian church in the 1500s).
Cerveteri
When we talk about ancient history in Italy, most of the time, people immediately think of Rome. But there were other groups inhabiting the area in the long ago past, including the Etruscans. The modern city of Cerveteri is one of the most important Etruscan sites in the country, and has been home to several excavation efforts over the years. The most significant of these is the Necropolis of the Banditaccia, which contains an estimated 1,000 tombs dating back to 900 B.C.
Open to the public, it is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cerveteri is located about an hour by train from Rome, making it an easy day trip, especially for history buffs who have had their fill of ancient Rome and are looking for something a little more niche. If you're not tombed out by the end of your visit, you can also make a stop at the nearby city of Tarquinia, which has even more Etruscan ruins to explore.
Gaeta
Halfway between Rome and Naples, Gaeta is located on Ulysses' Coast, and it's the rare Italian seaside town that doesn't feel as though it was built and maintained entirely to accommodate tourists. In fact, part of its appeal is that it has a refreshingly casual atmosphere, like the people who live there actually live there rather than simply occupying Airbnbs or summer homes.
Although Gaeta is a great option if you'd like to incorporate some relaxation into your Italian vacation and stay for several days, it's also perfectly doable as a day trip. In fact, it's there that you'll find some of the most stunning beaches within an easy distance from Rome. There are plenty of trains that will get you to Gaeta within an hour and a half, and while there, you'll be met with a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Bologna
Although it doesn't have the name recognition of some of Italy's more illustrious and often-visited cities, the fact that Bologna flies relatively under the radar is part of its charm. You're going to find great restaurants all over Italy, but Bologna deserves a special mention for its famous foodie scene. Here, you can eat your way through the city, feasting on some of its most sumptuous specialties, including tagliatelle al ragù (a hearty pasta dish with a tomato and meat sauce), tortellini in brodo (a light meat broth), and of course, mortadella, known in the United States as baloney, a crude anglicization of Bologna. If you can tear yourself away from the tasty food and wine, there's plenty of sites to see in Bologna as well — we recommend visiting the 13th century King Enzo Palace and the Basilica of San Petronio.
Bologna takes a little over two hours to reach from Rome by train, so if you have more time to spend in Italy, it's well worth staying overnight to get the full experience. But it's also a great option for a day trip if your time is limited and you want to see more of the country.
Anzio and Nettuno
If you're a World War II buff, Anzio and Nettuno may be the most rewarding day trip of your entire visit to Italy. Located on the western coast of Italy just about an hour from Rome, Anzio was the location of the Battle of Anzio, one of the most significant sites of the Italian campaign during World War II. In 1944, Allied troops landed on its shores and took control of the twin towns of Anzio and Nettuno within 24 hours, although the battle carried on for nearly six months.
While you can enjoy the seaside setting simply for its beauty and relaxation factor, there are also plenty of WWII sites to explore — chief among them are the Anzio War Cemetery and the Sicily Rome American Cemetery and Memorial. You can reach both of these towns easily from Rome, as they're both on a direct regional train line from the city.
Ninfa
The central draw of this peaceful Italian town is the Gardens of Ninfa, widely considered to be some of the most beautiful in the entire country. Although the town of Ninfa dates back over 1,000 years, the gardens in their current configuration were born in the 1920s, when Princess Lelia Caetani decided to create a romantic English garden around the local ruins. Unlike the painstakingly manicured gardens found elsewhere in Europe, the Gardens of Ninfa were designed with a sense of naturalistic chaos in mind, giving the appearance that wild plants and shrubs were growing wherever they pleased.
The easiest way to get to the Gardens of Ninfa from Rome is to drive (the car ride takes about an hour and a half), but you can also take a train to the nearby town of Sermoneta (a charming medieval village worth a stop in its own right), where you can catch a local bus directly to the gardens. If that all sounds too complicated, there are also tour companies that will take you there, including this one from Viator, which combines the two stops into one unforgettable excursion.
Castel Gandolfo
Plenty of people have their own summer getaways, and the Pope is no exception. When His Holiness needs to blow off some steam, he heads to Castel Gandolfo, also known as the Papal Palace. Or at least, that's where he's gone historically — in 2013, the current pope, Francis, announced that he would not be using the palace as a summer residence, and although he's visited occasionally, he's never stayed there overnight. In 2016, the Papal Palace was opened as a museum, cementing its transition from a private home to a venue for the public.
Castel Gandolfo is one of the easiest sites for a day trip from Rome — a local train service offers a cheap hourly route that only takes about 45 minutes. While you're there, you can not only explore the museum, where you'll learn about the history of the papacy and even see some of the Popemobiles used by previous popes, but you can wander through the stunning Papal Gardens.
Bracciano
Nestled alongside Lake Bracciano, this city is a rewarding destination for thrill seekers and history lovers alike. During the summer months, Bracciano becomes a haven for sports enthusiasts, where tourists can hike and cycle through the nearby Bracciano-Martignano National Park or kayak across the lake. It's also home to the majestic 15th century Orsini-Odescalchi Castle, which dates back to the medieval era and contains a fascinating museum that whisks visitors back to the Middle Ages. (It also happens to be the site of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' nuptuals in 2006, which briefly put Bracciano in the spotlight.)
If you take the train from Rome, you'll find yourself in Bracciano in about an hour. Trains leave roughly every 30 minutes (although this varies on Sundays and holidays, so it's worth checking ahead if you're on a time crunch), dropping you off just a brisk 5-minute walk from the medieval town center.
Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Positano
In a perfect world, we would all have weeks and weeks to explore every nook and cranny that Italy has to offer. But that's just not the case for many travelers who, sadly, have real-life responsibilities that prevent them from a nomadic existence of endless vacation. If you find yourself short on time, but still wanting to hit up some of the most important sites in Italy, an organized day trip like this one available from Viator can be an invaluable resource.
In a single day, you'll have the opportunity to explore the ruins of Pompeii, which was destroyed by a calamitous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E., and many consider to be a must-see sight in Italy, as well as the picturesque landscapes of the Amalfi Coast through the village of Positano. And the best part? You don't actually have to coordinate any of the travel yourself — you just show up at the designated location in Rome (there may even be hotel pick-up depending on your chosen tour) and get whisked away for a day of pre-arranged sightseeing at a brisk but not quite breakneck pace.