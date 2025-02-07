The Clever Budget-Friendly Travel Tip That's More Affordable Than Visiting Your Dream Destination

The best part about destination dupes is that there are likely just as many of them as the overcrowded, overpriced tourist traps. You just have to put in a little effort to find them. Want to soak in Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon but not drop a small fortune (or leave the country)? No problem. Colorado's Historic Hot Springs Loop — home to the world's largest mineral pool — has you covered. This 800-mile stretch in the Rockies features 23 stunning hot spring facilities and volcanic terrain that could easily pass for Iceland — minus the airfare. Of course, there are compromises, like not getting to witness the Northern Lights. Then again, for essentially the same experience, you save a decent amount of money, and you still get to enjoy a relaxing soak surrounding nature.

If you're craving an Italian escape but not in the mood to wedge your way through tourists at the Trevi Fountain, you may want to consider heading to Malta instead, which is just as culture-rich. The same logic applies to Paris. Skip the City of Love and opt for Montreal or Quebec City instead — same European flair, but with better poutine. If you're thinking of a tropical escape in Southeast Asia but hesitant about Thailand's packed beaches, the Philippines has thousands of dreamy tropical islands waiting to be basked in.

Now, the one downside to dupe destinations is that they might be trickier to reach than their mainstream counterparts. Think of the trade-off, though. More money in your pocket for another trip and travel photos with fewer unexpected cameos!