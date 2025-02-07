One Of New Jersey's Most Charming Towns Promises Timeless Scenic Beauty And A Beloved Coffee Shop

About halfway between two of America's most walkable cities, Philadelphia and Jersey City, is the charming little community of Allentown, New Jersey. The town, named for the 1700s landowner Nathen Allen, is steeped in history. While you're there, you can see the vital spot on the Underground Railroad where enslaved people spent the night on their escape to freedom or explore the Old Burial Ground to see the graves of fallen Revolutionary War supporters. Today, Allentown has a charming Main Street, perfect for a relaxing day trip. There are plenty of places to shop and eat, including a popular vegan and vegetarian coffeehouse with ethical bites and specialty brews that you won't want to miss out on while in Monmouth County.

There's not much in the way of easily accessible public transportation around Allentown, so most visitors will need to drive there. If you live locally, it might be worth it to bring your bicycle to traverse the timeless scenery. There are a few excellent trails in the area, including a loop that takes you from the heart of town to Conines Millpond. At this idyllic site, you might be lucky enough to spot bald eagles, herons, and beavers along your route.