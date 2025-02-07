One Of New Jersey's Most Charming Towns Promises Timeless Scenic Beauty And A Beloved Coffee Shop
About halfway between two of America's most walkable cities, Philadelphia and Jersey City, is the charming little community of Allentown, New Jersey. The town, named for the 1700s landowner Nathen Allen, is steeped in history. While you're there, you can see the vital spot on the Underground Railroad where enslaved people spent the night on their escape to freedom or explore the Old Burial Ground to see the graves of fallen Revolutionary War supporters. Today, Allentown has a charming Main Street, perfect for a relaxing day trip. There are plenty of places to shop and eat, including a popular vegan and vegetarian coffeehouse with ethical bites and specialty brews that you won't want to miss out on while in Monmouth County.
There's not much in the way of easily accessible public transportation around Allentown, so most visitors will need to drive there. If you live locally, it might be worth it to bring your bicycle to traverse the timeless scenery. There are a few excellent trails in the area, including a loop that takes you from the heart of town to Conines Millpond. At this idyllic site, you might be lucky enough to spot bald eagles, herons, and beavers along your route.
Stop for coffee at The Moth Coffeehouse
One of the highlights of quaint little Allentown is The Old Mill (pictured). After looking at the ducks swimming in the nearby pond, head inside the historic building to find a few shops and even a yoga studio. But the real highlight is The Moth Coffeehouse. While New Jersey may not be one of the best destinations in the U.S. for coffee lovers, this shop has excellent specialty coffee tucked away in this tiny rural town. Its cozy, welcoming wooden interior and counter piled high with cakes and baked goods are enough of a draw, but The Moth is also beloved for its cold brew, made in small batches using a variety of beans from around the world.
The Moth might be all about coffee, but there's more to eat here than a croissant or two. Plan to visit for lunch to try out their menu of vegan and vegetarian meals, many of which are made with local ingredients. According to the shop's stellar reviews on Tripadvisor, their burgers are even popular with patrons who usually eat meat. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays, but any other day, you can come visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to try out this local favorite for yourself.
Explore unique shops and delicious Italian food in Allentown
While you can wander along New Jersey's coast at the historic beach town of Spring Lake, Allentown has plenty of quaint stores to explore. If you're looking to pick up a souvenir, visit Vintage America on Main Street. Not only can you shop for gifts and holiday decor, but you can also find a new look at the store's Hat Bar, where you can customize your own unique, quirky cap. Stop in Tinkerbee's Toy and Comic Store just down the street for a taste of nostalgia. Inside, you'll find comic books, action figures, and other toys from the 80s.
If you're looking for delicious Italian food, consider stopping by Vucciria Market. There, you can take homemade pasta and a cannoli to go. If you're looking for a gluten-free, sit-down dining option, head to La Piazza Ristorante, which has a wide selection of delicious artisan pizzas close to the heart of Allentown.