A Breathtaking South Dakota Byway Offers A Breathtaking Road Trip Through Wilderness And History
South Dakota is a gorgeous and vast state filled with underrated gems worthy of exploration. From Keystone, a secret South Dakota town called the "playground of the Black Hills," to the striking Palisades State Park near Sioux Falls, there is no shortage of great vacation spots in South Dakota. But for those who love putting rubber to the road, don't miss out on one of the country's most scenic drives: the Native American National and State Scenic Byway.
This epic road trip winds along the Missouri River and traverses the state from its border with North Dakota to the Standing Bear Memorial Bridge in the south. Not only is the Native American Scenic Byway a breathtaking escape into South Dakota's most enchanting and rugged wilderness, but it is also a great way to learn about the region's rich Native American culture and history. While on this stunning road, you can experience the culturally rich areas of the Yankton, Crow Creek, Lower Brule, Cheyenne River, and Standing Rock Sioux tribes, and it is truly a remarkable opportunity for travelers looking to explore the region's past and present.
A beautiful drive on the Native American Scenic Byway is filled with history
To travel the route north to south, begin in the area around the town of Kenel near the North Dakota border and head to the incredible Sitting Bull Monument outside of the town of Mobridge. The massive bust honors the legendary Hunkpapa Teton spiritual leader and resistance fighter and is also the site of his remains. In the town of Mobridge, swing by the Klein Museum, which is home to a number of ancient Native American artifacts, and the Mobridge Auditorium (aka the Scherr-Howe Event Center) to see 10 beautiful murals from the 1940s by renowned artist Oscar Howe.
Continue along the byway to Eagle Butte and visit the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. You can also check out what is happening at the H.V. Johnston Cultural Center, which hosts a wide variety of ever-changing activities, has a gift shop, and is home to some beautiful murals painted by local artists.
Head towards Pierre, a small city of roughly 13,800 people and South Dakota's capital. First, visit the city's gorgeous South Dakota State Capitol Building, and take either a guided or a self-guided tour. Then, stop by the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center to see a detailed history of the region in a unique facility that is constructed in the side of a hill. If you're looking for a totally different experience in Pierre, stop by the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center to explore the state's long tradition with the cowboy sport. One great day trip from Pierre is Wall, a tiny yet charming town called the "Window to the West," approximately 120 miles away.
See some majestic bald eagles on your drive
As you travel along the Native American National and State Scenic Byway, you will marvel at the gorgeous views of the Missouri River and the surrounding wilderness. A number of the state's best outdoor areas are along the southern portion of the route. For bird watchers wanting to catch a view of the region's iconic bald eagles, no place is better than the area around Pickstown and Lake Andes. The Karl E. Mundt National Wildlife Refuge houses somewhere between 100 to 300 bald eagles, while the Randall Creek State Recreation Area is another excellent spot for viewing. Randall Creek also offers some excellent disc golf for those who love tossing the frisbee.
End your journey on the Native American National and State Scenic Byway near the town of Yankton, which borders Nebraska. One can't-miss location is the Dakota Territorial Museum. It provides excellent information about South Dakota's history from its incorporation as a state to the present day. Outdoor enthusiasts should visit the nearby Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, where you can camp overnight and do some fun hiking. The site's Lewis and Clark Lake also offers opportunities to jet ski, go tubing, and spend some time peacefully fishing.