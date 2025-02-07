A Breathtaking South Dakota Byway Offers A Breathtaking Road Trip Through Wilderness And History

To travel the route north to south, begin in the area around the town of Kenel near the North Dakota border and head to the incredible Sitting Bull Monument outside of the town of Mobridge. The massive bust honors the legendary Hunkpapa Teton spiritual leader and resistance fighter and is also the site of his remains. In the town of Mobridge, swing by the Klein Museum, which is home to a number of ancient Native American artifacts, and the Mobridge Auditorium (aka the Scherr-Howe Event Center) to see 10 beautiful murals from the 1940s by renowned artist Oscar Howe.

Continue along the byway to Eagle Butte and visit the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. You can also check out what is happening at the H.V. Johnston Cultural Center, which hosts a wide variety of ever-changing activities, has a gift shop, and is home to some beautiful murals painted by local artists.

Head towards Pierre, a small city of roughly 13,800 people and South Dakota's capital. First, visit the city's gorgeous South Dakota State Capitol Building, and take either a guided or a self-guided tour. Then, stop by the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center to see a detailed history of the region in a unique facility that is constructed in the side of a hill. If you're looking for a totally different experience in Pierre, stop by the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center to explore the state's long tradition with the cowboy sport. One great day trip from Pierre is Wall, a tiny yet charming town called the "Window to the West," approximately 120 miles away.