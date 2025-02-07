An Underrated, Artsy City Hidden On California's Coast With Chic Walkable Charm Offers A Sleepy Escape

If you fancy an urban hike lined with chic boutiques, local shops, and art galleries, visit the downtown area. Divided into the East and West villages, the walkable district stretches less than a mile down Main Street. Here, you'll encounter the vintage treasure trove, Antiques on Main, and fine art havens like the Artifacts Gallery.

You'll also find an eclectic collection of local eateries. Housed in a converted historic gas station from the 1930s, Old Stone Station serves classic tavern fare with a side of nostalgia, while Cambria Mimosas Steak and Seafood offers surf and turf specials (and monster mimosas) in a modern atmosphere. To sip into the local beer and wine scene, pop into the Coastal Taproom for a pint or indulge in an intimate red wine tasting at the speakeasy-themed Black Hand Cellars.

Though California is famously sunny year-round, the best time to visit Cambria is from March to September if you want to enjoy its outdoor beauty. Named for eye-catching gems dotting its sandy shores, Moonstone Beach is the perfect place for a sunny seaside stroll, with a 1-mile boardwalk stretching from end to end and breathtaking ocean vistas. For a longer hike, head to Harmony Headlands State Park, where the ocean is a 2-mile walk from the parking lot on a leisurely path lined with colorful wildflowers.