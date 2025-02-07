An Underrated, Artsy City Hidden On California's Coast With Chic Walkable Charm Offers A Sleepy Escape
To explore California's striking coast on a beach- and city-filled road trip, there's nothing more enchanting than a trip down Highway 1. Stretching over 650 miles through the Golden State, the famed coast-hugging route is marked by towering Redwood forests, picturesque Pacific Ocean views, and plenty of underrated beach towns that are a beautiful escape from California crowds. Tucked into the heart of San Luis Obispo County, about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Cambria is a seaside gem that sparkles with natural beauty and small-town charm.
In Cambria, you can stroll the uncrowded shores and peruse local shops downtown for unique art and souvenirs. Savor the town's flavorful food scene, which boasts a buffet of dining spots, as well as sip-worthy beer and wine destinations. Situated south of Hearst Castle, Cambria also makes an ideal home base for touring the grand historic estate that's considered one of the five best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast. If you're searching for a seaside stop on your Highway 1 road trip, settle into Cambria for a charming coastal retreat.
Enjoy coastal beauty and charming urban delights in Cambria
If you fancy an urban hike lined with chic boutiques, local shops, and art galleries, visit the downtown area. Divided into the East and West villages, the walkable district stretches less than a mile down Main Street. Here, you'll encounter the vintage treasure trove, Antiques on Main, and fine art havens like the Artifacts Gallery.
You'll also find an eclectic collection of local eateries. Housed in a converted historic gas station from the 1930s, Old Stone Station serves classic tavern fare with a side of nostalgia, while Cambria Mimosas Steak and Seafood offers surf and turf specials (and monster mimosas) in a modern atmosphere. To sip into the local beer and wine scene, pop into the Coastal Taproom for a pint or indulge in an intimate red wine tasting at the speakeasy-themed Black Hand Cellars.
Though California is famously sunny year-round, the best time to visit Cambria is from March to September if you want to enjoy its outdoor beauty. Named for eye-catching gems dotting its sandy shores, Moonstone Beach is the perfect place for a sunny seaside stroll, with a 1-mile boardwalk stretching from end to end and breathtaking ocean vistas. For a longer hike, head to Harmony Headlands State Park, where the ocean is a 2-mile walk from the parking lot on a leisurely path lined with colorful wildflowers.
Behold architectural and historic wonders
Full of local landmarks and neighborhoods lined with 19th-century Victorian-Era homes, Cambria is a history buff's paradise. Tucked inside one of the oldest homes in Cambria, dating back to 1870, the Cambria Historical Museum offers a deep dive into the town's rich heritage. The property's Heritage Garden is always open, but if you'd like to tour the museum, you can visit between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday. While you're in the neighborhood, take the self-guided Cambria Historic Walking Tour. For an interactive map of the 28 historic homes and landmarks, you can download the Visit Cambria app.
For many travelers, the region's star attraction is the Hearst Castle. Perched atop the enchanting Santa Lucia Mountains about 15 minutes north of Cambria, the opulent mansion, named after the newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, is an architectural wonder to behold. Blending ornate Gothic and Neoclassical styles, the 165-room chateau resides on 125 acres, complete with gorgeous gardens and aquamarine pools ensconced in sculptures of gods and goddesses. The magnificent estate opens at 9 a.m. daily and offers a number of tour options, ranging from Grand Room to Art Under the Moonlight options. You can book your dream estate tour online up to 60 days in advance. While you can't stay at the castle, there are plenty of idyllic hotels in the area. Check into the cozy Cambria Pines Lodge or the chic southwestern-inspired Oceanpoint Ranch further north.