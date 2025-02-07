Hike And Camp At One Of Kentucky's Most Unique State Parks With A Prehistoric Past

Big Bone Lick isn't just about prehistoric history — it's also a fantastic place for outdoor activities. The Discovery Trail is an easy half-mile walk that starts at the diorama pit and features informational panels about the area's past. For those looking to explore further, the park offers 4.5 miles of hiking trails. One of the longest, Big Bone Creek Trail, is a mile-long loop that winds through mineral springs, excavation sites, and the creek itself. If spotting the bison is on your list, your best bet is the Bison Trace Trail, which runs through their grazing pastures.

Beyond hiking, the park is a great spot for picnicking, birdwatching, and orienteering. The picnic grounds are well equipped with tables, grills, and playgrounds, making it a great place for families to spend the day. Bird enthusiasts can spot Ruby-throated Hummingbirds in the spring, hawks and owls in the summer, and a variety of migratory species year-round. Orienteering — a navigation sport using a map and compass — is also popular here, with two courses winding through the park's woodlands. Modern-day adventurers can lose themselves here in a landscape that once trapped mammoths.

Big Bone Lick State Park is easily accessible by car from Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just a 30-minute drive away. Visitors can choose between staying in a hotel in the city — where they can explore some of the most spectacular street art in America — or fully immersing themselves in history by camping at one of the park's 62 campsites. Either way, Big Bone Lick is a journey into the past that's just a short drive from modern life.