Hike In Prehistoric Dinosaur Footprints At This Unique Massachusetts Attraction

Located off of Route 5 in the town limits of Holyoke, Massachusetts, the tracks are nestled among a scenic trail running along Route 5. With a small turnout parking lot and reachable via public transport (the BLUE 48 Bus to/from Northampton/Veterans Park and Connection to Holyoke Mall), the tracks are easily accessible for beginning hikers and casual nature lovers. From the trailhead, visitors will walk down a 100-yard pathway to find the main set of dinosaur footprints. This area has plenty of interpretive signage that details the history of the region and how the dinosaur fossils were formed. Beyond the primary set of prints highlighted, visitors will also find a smattering of dinosaur tracks all along the trail if you keep an eye out for additional fossils that may not be so well-signed.

Seeing the fossils can be a very quick trip, making it a fun, unique stop to break up a long car journey. While the reservation is only open seasonally from April to November due to icing hazards in the winter, it's always free of charge to enter the trails when it's open to the public. During their season, visitors are welcome to explore the trails and prints from sunrise to sunset. But do note that during the colder months, and particularly during times of precipitation, the hike can get muddy or slippery and there may be trip hazards. And of course, when visiting, be respectful of the footprints and the area around you — while you are permitted to touch the prints, please do so gently, and remember to take any trash with you when you exit.