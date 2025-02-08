Florida's Own Piece Of Cuba Is An Under-The-Radar Charming Riverside Park To Escape The Tampa Bustle

The story of Parque Amigos de José Martí stems from the late 1800s, when José Martí, an impassioned Cuban revolutionary, frequently traveled to Tampa to meet with cigar workers. There, he delivered speeches to build solidarity and raised funds for Cuba's fight for independence from Spain. At the time, the cigar industry was booming, drawing many Cuban immigrants to Ybor City, where they worked in factories. Martí saw Tampa as a crucial hub for his movement, and it was here that he laid the groundwork for the Cuban War of Independence, providing instructions that directly helped launch the uprising against Spanish rule. Many of his most fiery speeches were delivered at historic sites in Ybor City.

Before it became a park, the land now known as Parque Amigos de José Martí was home to a guesthouse run by two of Martí's supporters. He often stayed there while visiting Tampa, strengthening his connection to the area. The land, including the guesthouse, was purchased by Cuban Colonel Manuel Quevedo, who donated it to Cuba in 1956 as a tribute to Martí. When the guesthouse eventually became neglected, the park was built in its place, opening in 1960, just as Fidel Castro rose to power in Cuba. Over the years, it became a flashpoint for protests and counter-protests between pro-Castro and anti-Castro Cuban Americans, both of whom revered Martí. Despite shifting Cuban-American relations, the park has always remained under Cuban ownership, and its soil contains earth from all over Cuba — a symbolic touch connecting the park to the entire island.