Maine's Coastal Town Near Acadia National Park Is An Artsy Gem For A Quiet Escape With Cozy Lodging

Maine's Acadia has the distinction of being the seventh most visited national park in the country, with nearly four million annual visitors. But Maine is a big place, and there are plenty of other beautiful, quiet spots outside the park if you know where to look. Indeed, even the park itself has less-visited outposts, like the secluded and untouched Isle au Haut. Another example is the beautiful Schoodic Peninsula, part of Acadia but separated from Mount Desert Island by the deep channel known as the Mount Desert Narrows.

The small town of Winter Harbor is considered the gateway to the Schoodic Peninsula and this quieter side of Acadia. Its name comes from the bay it sits on—a small body of water known as a safe harbor during winter because it seldom freezes. Homes, art galleries, restaurants, and work docks line Main Street, which arcs along the pretty waterfront. The surrounding scenery is stunning, and there are plenty of options for visitors to enjoy the park, town, and the Downeast lifestyle.

The town lies about half an hour east of Ellsworth, off U.S. Highway 1. From the international airport in Bangor, it's about an hour and a half drive down east.' If you want to take a day trip to tour the rest of Acadia, you'll have to drive the 30 minutes back to Ellsworth, where you can take the road onto the island. Another option is to hop on the passenger ferry that corrects directly to Bar Harbor.