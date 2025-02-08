Florida's Tallest Lighthouse Is A Giant Beacon Of History Offering The Most Scenic Coastal Views

If you like nautical iconography and are fascinated by the maritime marvels that are lighthouses, Florida's coastline, which is heavily dotted with lighthouses (like the Legacy Lighthouse with unmatched views of Miami Beach), is the place to go. However, if you are planning a vacation to Daytona, there's no better lighthouse to visit than the one at Ponce Inlet. The Ponce Inlet Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in Florida and is located on the Sunshine State's eastern shore, nestled between the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse and St. Augustine — America's oldest city full of family-friendly charm. Endeavoring to conquer the 203-step ascent to the top of the lighthouse takes you past a watch room and finally culminates at an overlook that provides a stunning view of the ocean and inlet that is well worth the effort. Mercifully, there are landings every 22 steps where visitors can stop and take a breather if necessary.

Know that gazing up at this red-brick tower is also to look up at a rich history, as the lighthouse illuminates part of Florida's colonial past. The original structure was built nearly 200 years ago in 1835 and became the target of a series of Seminole attacks during that same year. The last of these attacks saw the lighthouse stairs burned, after which a series of storms led to its eventual collapse. Yet the lighthouse hadn't seen the end of its days. Several ships were wrecked on its shores during its absence and a call to have the lighthouse rebuilt was answered in 1887. Today, the imposing structure stands well-preserved and overlooks New Smyrna Beach, a 17-mile stretch of roaring waves and white sand.