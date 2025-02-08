A Funky, Underrated Pennsylvania Borough Hidden In The Pocono Mountains Boasts A Lively Downtown

The Pocono Mountains flourish as a beloved destination where you can find everything from the picturesque views of Pennsylvania's tallest waterfall to five great train rides for viewing fall foliage. Hidden within this mountain region's treasure trove of gems is another destination that calls out to curious travelers. Complete with an adorable downtown district and historical charm, the town of Stroudsburg is a must-visit. Perfect for culturally-inclined jetsetters, Stroudsburg invites visitors to explore everything from the 18th-century architecture of the Stroud Mansion to the antique treasures of Olde Engine Works.

While best visited in autumn for a glimpse of that magnificent Poconos fall foliage, Stroudsburg stays active year-round with summer events like StroudFest (a free community festival), spring activities like the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, and winter celebrations like Quiet Valley Old Time Christmas (a holiday experience hosted by the nearby Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm). That said, prospective visitors should know that Stroudsburg can get frosty in the winter, with temperatures falling below freezing from November through March. If low temperatures don't scare you off, just make sure to read up on travel expert Rick Steves' best winter packing tips to help your trip go as smoothly as possible.