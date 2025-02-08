Why Taking A Solo Vacation May Be Better For Your Love Life Than Being 'On Than The Apps'
For a few decades now, people have been trying to meet people and form lasting relationships on dating apps and websites. While it can be a positive experience for some, according to a 2024 report from AppsFlyer (via Newsweek), 65% of women deleted the dating app in just a month. Maybe this is because the experience feels cold and impersonal, or you might just want to make a real connection in person rather than on a phone. Whatever the reason, if being "on the apps" isn't for you, a solo trip may be just what you're looking for to enhance your love life — and it's worked for a lot of people.
In fact, a 2022 Exodus Travels survey commissioned through OnePoll says that 33% of respondents said they've had a vacation romance, and 23% said they met their spouse on a trip (via the Adventure Travel Trade Association). In addition, 77% made lifelong friendships through travel, and that's pretty great, as well. A trip might be just what you need to spark something new in your life in the romance department, as many people have stories of meeting people on a bus to a tourist attraction or at a hostel pool.
Solo travel can give your mental health a boost, as work and your usual worries aren't there to distract you from just having a real experience. It also gives you a chance to reinvent yourself however you see fit and offers a new perspective on life, particularly if you're visiting a place you've never been before. Seeing something new can make you feel awe, which can release dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter that makes us feel pleasure. Basically, it can put you in the right state of mind to meet someone special.
How to make connections safely while traveling solo
There are plenty of solo travel tips to keep you from feeling lonely and put you in the right spot to make a new connection. Striking up a conversation on public transportation can get you good tourist recommendations and set up the opportunity for a great conversation. Look up restaurants in the area with communal tables, and instead of booking a single room, stay in a shared space with like-minded individuals (not to mention, late-night chats are pretty romantic). Hostels are also a good way to avoid the "single occupancy fees" that seem to punish singles for traveling alone.
There are plenty of tour groups for solo travelers, whether you choose to bunk with someone or do a single room. Just make sure to truly unplug. This isn't the time to be checking your email, so make this a real getaway by actually disconnecting and doing some face-to-face talking IRL.
That said, make sure you're being safe. Before you go, research the methods of transportation and the areas you plan on visiting. Try to arrive during the day, and ask the person at reception to avoid saying your room number out loud when you check-in. It's good to have all your travel documents and ID in a password-protected file that you can email yourself in case anything gets lost or stolen. Make sure to schedule a time to check in with your friends and family to keep them in the loop. When exploring a new place alone, you want to be wary of revealing you are traveling solo, and it's also good to consider the situation before you drink alcohol. Trust your instincts — if the moment feels right, you can let yourself relax and meet someone new.