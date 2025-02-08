Why Taking A Solo Vacation May Be Better For Your Love Life Than Being 'On Than The Apps'

For a few decades now, people have been trying to meet people and form lasting relationships on dating apps and websites. While it can be a positive experience for some, according to a 2024 report from AppsFlyer (via Newsweek), 65% of women deleted the dating app in just a month. Maybe this is because the experience feels cold and impersonal, or you might just want to make a real connection in person rather than on a phone. Whatever the reason, if being "on the apps" isn't for you, a solo trip may be just what you're looking for to enhance your love life — and it's worked for a lot of people.

In fact, a 2022 Exodus Travels survey commissioned through OnePoll says that 33% of respondents said they've had a vacation romance, and 23% said they met their spouse on a trip (via the Adventure Travel Trade Association). In addition, 77% made lifelong friendships through travel, and that's pretty great, as well. A trip might be just what you need to spark something new in your life in the romance department, as many people have stories of meeting people on a bus to a tourist attraction or at a hostel pool.

Solo travel can give your mental health a boost, as work and your usual worries aren't there to distract you from just having a real experience. It also gives you a chance to reinvent yourself however you see fit and offers a new perspective on life, particularly if you're visiting a place you've never been before. Seeing something new can make you feel awe, which can release dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter that makes us feel pleasure. Basically, it can put you in the right state of mind to meet someone special.