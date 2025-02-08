Nestled Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Is A Pristine River Called One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets
A secret paddling destination a quick 20-minute drive from Orlando gives Central Florida visitors a chance to escape the controlled chaos of theme parks and connect with nature on one of the Sunshine State's stunning oak- and cypress-draped rivers. The Econlockhatchee River, or simply the "Econ," offers paddlers miles worth of river to explore. Adventurous river rats can turn a float on the Econ into a multi-day Florida excursion, all within less than an hour of touching down at Orlando International Airport.
The designated paddling trail along the Econ runs for 19 miles, with the upstream access starting just off Seminole's County Road 419 on the eastern outskirts of Oviedo. From there, kayakers and canoeists can leave civilization behind and enter the primal world of a traditional Florida blackwater river unknown to many tourists. Here, the slow-flowing river is home to surprisingly abundant wildlife, including a host of birds from roseate spoonbills to wood storks, and more charismatic critters like bobcats and river otters.
The Econ is a state-designated paddling trail
The Econ River is a state-designated paddling trail managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Over its lengthy course, it flows through both the Little Big Econ State Forest and the Little Big Econlockhatchee Wildlife Management Area. These protected public lands offer a rare element of solitude in this generally heavily populated swath of Central Florida. That means paddlers on the river can get away from the throngs of tourists found in both Orlando and nearby Daytona Beach, one of the best Florida beaches to spot dolphins.
With the help of highly rated local outfitter EconOutfitters, paddlers can rent canoes or kayaks and enter the water at one of three designated access points along the Econ, spending a day — or a long weekend, for those who like camping under the stars — on the river. The outfitter will meet boaters at a designated downstream take-out at an appointed time and return them to a parked car or area hotel. One note of caution: It's best to paddle the river when water levels are normal or even a little high. When the river is low, boaters may be forced to portage around log jams and downed trees. Boaters can check the river's levels via a quick search at the U.S. Geological Survey website.
Anglers can find a fishy bounty on the Econ
While paddlers, birders, and wildlife watchers are common on the Econ, the river is also a very good fishery. The Econ's abundant subsurface structure provides an excellent habitat for bass, redbreast sunfish, crappie, and catfish, and both spin and fly fishers can do very well floating and fishing the river. Bound by walkable trails for much of its course, the river can even be fished on foot. Many anglers like to visit the Econ in the drier winter months when the water levels are lower and visibility is better. This is when foot-bound anglers can sight-fish for bass.
Regardless of when visitors to the Econ choose to come, it provides an excellent natural diversion from the urban hustle and bustle of the nation's least walkable tourist destination. Visiting the Econlockhatchee River is one of many free things to do in and around the Orlando area (although boat rentals and outfitter shuttles will cost money). For boaters, hikers, and anglers, the Econ is a year-round urban oasis where the wilds of Old Florida can still be enjoyed for a day or even a weekend.