Nestled Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Is A Pristine River Called One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets

The Econ River is a state-designated paddling trail managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Over its lengthy course, it flows through both the Little Big Econ State Forest and the Little Big Econlockhatchee Wildlife Management Area. These protected public lands offer a rare element of solitude in this generally heavily populated swath of Central Florida. That means paddlers on the river can get away from the throngs of tourists found in both Orlando and nearby Daytona Beach, one of the best Florida beaches to spot dolphins.

With the help of highly rated local outfitter EconOutfitters, paddlers can rent canoes or kayaks and enter the water at one of three designated access points along the Econ, spending a day — or a long weekend, for those who like camping under the stars — on the river. The outfitter will meet boaters at a designated downstream take-out at an appointed time and return them to a parked car or area hotel. One note of caution: It's best to paddle the river when water levels are normal or even a little high. When the river is low, boaters may be forced to portage around log jams and downed trees. Boaters can check the river's levels via a quick search at the U.S. Geological Survey website.