Rick Steves Recommends This 'Smart Move' On Every Trip To England, Except In Cities

If you're visiting England for the first time, you're probably going to London straight away. It's a vibrant city, full of incredible history, culture, shopping, and nightlife. However, there is so much more to this country, from historic cities like York and Bath to the southern Jurassic Coast where you can do some hunting for fossils. If you do plan on exploring outside of the major cities, travel pro Rick Steves has some advice on a "smart move" you can make. On his website, he shares that while public transportation is great in England, you may want to rent a car to explore. He says, "While Great Britain's trains go to most places of tourist interest — and just about everything's reachable by bus ... the bucolic landscape you'll see here is most easily experienced by car."

The gorgeous fields trimmed with hedges, exploring Hadrian's Wall and beyond in the north, a trip to see the wild beauty of Wales — it's all worth the price of a rental car. Having a vehicle gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace and carry as much luggage as you need to. You can find the best European rental car company by comparing rates on planning apps like Kayak or Expedia, and off you go. However, it's worth dropping that car off before you arrive in a major city. Steves explains that London in particular has a congestion charge that can be expensive if you're driving in the center of the city. Once you get there, public transportation like buses or the London Underground will be easier than navigating busy city streets with a car.